Teen Mom
Teen Mom OG Star Farrah Abraham's Biggest Feuds with Her Costars & Family
Farrah Abraham has had her fair share of feuds with her fellow Teen Mom costars as well as her family
By Alexia Fernandez•@alexiafedz
Posted on
More
1 of 6
Pulling Punches
During the season 6 reunion of Teen Mom OG, Abraham attacked Amber Portwood and her then-fiancé Matt Baier due to the age difference between them. Portwood stormed onstage and attempted to swing at Abraham but was pulled off by security — not before yelling at her, "Watch your f—— mouth!"
2 of 6
Fighting MTV Production
During season 5 of Teen Mom OG, Abraham kicked MTV production and co-executive producer Larry Musnik off of her property. The dispute originated from Abraham's claim that MTV would not allow her to pursue other forms of income — namely appearing in other TV shows. Musnik disagreed, saying halting MTV's production was "breach of contract." Despite this, Abraham refused to film, saying, "You need to get back to my lawyer and go take care of other things that you can film."
3 of 6
Motherly Woes
Abraham's relationship with her mother Debra Danielsen has always been contentious. Their battles have aired since the beginning of 16 and Pregnant, but during season 6, Abraham kicked her mother out of her house during a dispute. "You know why I swear? Because I’m f---ing over this. When you hit me that day and you didn’t think I was going to call the f---ing cops… that f---ing happened. You called me a liar and that’s why I’m f---ing pissed. Get the f--- out of my house!" (In 2010, Danielsen was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse after she and her daughter allegedly began arguing over childcare of Abraham’s daughter Sofia. Abraham ultimately dropped the charges and Danielsen denied any abuse.)
4 of 6
Feud with Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj criticized Abraham’s relationship with her mother in January 2016, tweeting, "Farrah is a c--- to her mother." Abraham responded on Twitter, writing, "Cause your [sic] a parent right? Your [sic] videos look like porn Horrible good luck being negative #Godbless busy making TV." The argument culminated in Minaj calling Abraham a "dingbat."
5 of 6
Cease and Desist
Abraham filed a cease and desist against Portwood for alleged harassment, PEOPLE confirmed in June. Abraham’s lawyer alleged Portwood had "been making false and defamatory statements about Ms. Abraham to the media."
6 of 6
Accusing Tyler Baltierra of Being Gay
The mother of one accused her fellow Teen Mom OG costar Tyler Baltierra of being gay in December. She tweeted, "Tyler’s gays still doesn’t admit it." Baltierra shares 2-year-old daughter Nova with wife Catelynn (they're also biological parents of daughter Carly, 8, whom they placed for adoption after she was born, as broadcast on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.) Baltierra wasn't fazed, tweeting, "In order for her to really insult me, I would first need to value her opinion and the lion does not dwell on the opinions of sheep."
See Also
More
More
Scott Disick & Sofia Richie's Romance: From Canoodling in Cannes to Celebrating Christmas
DWTS Pro Witney Carson Spends Christmas in the Hospital with Her Father-in-Law Amid His Cancer Battle
Pregnant Kylie Jenner 'Looked Great' at Family's Christmas Eve Party, Source Says
The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Goes Topless in Sexy Christmas Photo with Fiancé Shawn Booth
Happy Birthday, Kit Harington! Inside His Love Story with Fiancée Rose Leslie