Teen Mom OG Star Farrah Abraham's Biggest Feuds with Her Costars & Family

Motherly Woes

Abraham's relationship with her mother Debra Danielsen has always been contentious. Their battles have aired since the beginning of 16 and Pregnant, but during season 6, Abraham kicked her mother out of her house during a dispute. "You know why I swear? Because I’m f---ing over this. When you hit me that day and you didn’t think I was going to call the f---ing cops… that f---ing happened. You called me a liar and that’s why I’m f---ing pissed. Get the f--- out of my house!" (In 2010, Danielsen was arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse after she and her daughter allegedly began arguing over childcare of Abraham’s daughter Sofia. Abraham ultimately dropped the charges and Danielsen denied any abuse.)