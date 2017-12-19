Teen Mom OG‘s Tyler Baltierra has responded to Farrah Abraham‘s accusations that he is gay.

On Monday evening, Abraham, 26, took to Twitter during the MTV episode’s airing when she threw insults and made accusations about each of her Teen Mom OG costars and Tyler, who is married to Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra.

“I’m just happy amber stays In bed, Maci sits on the couch, Catelynn smokes weed in her car,” Abraham began, referencing castmates Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout and Catelynn.

“Tyler’s gays still doesn’t admit it,” she continued about Tyler, 25, who shares daughter Nova, 2, with Catelynn. (Tyler and Catelynn are also the biological parents of daughter Carly, 8, whom they placed for adoption after she was born, which was broadcast on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.)

“I travel the world & know how to run businesses #teenmom @mtv all I can say is #WOW,” Abraham added.

MTV did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

I’m just happy amber stays In bed, Maci sits on the couch, Catelynn smokes weed in her car , Tyler’s gays still doesn’t admit it, I travel the world & know how to run businesses #teenmom @mtv all I can say is #WOW pic.twitter.com/dg8K3iTOzC — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) December 19, 2017

Despite the critical tweet, the negative commentary didn’t appear to faze Tyler, who responded on social media hours later.

In response to a Twitter user who brought attention to Abraham’s tweet, Tyler tweeted, “In order for her to really insult me, I would first need to value her opinion and the lion does not dwell on the opinions of sheep.”

In order for her to really insult me, I would first need to value her opinion and the lion does not dwell on the opinions of sheep 🙏🏻🙌🏻✌🏻 https://t.co/9bDEXHRJoF — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) December 19, 2017

This isn’t the first time that Abraham has thrown shade at her castmates.

Earlier this year, the reality star shared a photo of her 8-year-old daughter Sophia’s pink Easter basket on Twitter. But instead of a message about the holiday or her child, however, she slammed Portwood, Catelynn and Bookout, who all initially starred on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

“It’s Hilarity how I single handily made more views & ratings then all three stooges on @TeenMom @mtv & make more rating then 1offs…sh!” Abraham wrote.

During a previous appearance on PEOPLE Now, Portwood, 27, said, “She’s just not a person that I want to attach myself with.”

Catelynn, 25, also didn’t hold back on disclosing her true opinions about her fellow teen mom: “When you listen to what she says, most of the time when she answers stuff she doesn’t make sense anyways.”

At the time, Portwood said she believes that Abraham “says things that people want to hear.”

“I do not want kids today who are watching the show to think that that is a strong woman,” said Portwood. “That is not a strong woman. That is a hateful woman. That is not what you want to be like.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.