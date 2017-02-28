Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Lowell on the Bond Between Her Two Daughters: ‘Birth Sisters Are Real Sisters’

Though Catelynn Lowell vowed to keep certain aspects of her and Carley’s relationship private since placing her for adoption, the Teen Mom OG star couldn’t help but share the heartwarming handmade card she received from her biological daughter.

The reality star and her husband Tyler Baltierra may have been on the outs with Carly’s adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa on the last season of TMOG, but that doesn’t mean their daughter Novalee Reign has to suffer because of it.

Taking to Instagram, Lowell, 24, shared a photo of the precious card that Nova, 2, received from her biological older sister, Carly.

“Nova and I got to talk to Carly yesterday!” Lowell wrote. “It was so cool! She kept telling Nova “love you and miss you!! Did you like my card?” (Carly made nova a valentines card) it really made my year I know that! #adoption #birthsisters#arerealsisters I might be far away but I’m with you everyday! P.S. this will be put in a frame and hung in Novas room!!”

Back in 2009, Lowell and Baltierra made the heartbreaking choice to place their first child, Carly, for adoption which was documented on their first reality show 16 & Pregnant.

Since then, Carly’s adoptive parents have asked the couple to reframe from showing their daughter on national TV; something Baltierra has had issues dealing with. Thus, putting a strain on his and Lowell’s relationship with their biological daughter and her parents.