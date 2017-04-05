Teen Mom OG Catelynn Lowell Baltierra on Fake Pregnancy Announcement: ‘It’s My Way of Messing with People’

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra caused quite a stir on Tuesday after she posted a faux ultrasound photo on her Instagram, claiming she and Tyler were expecting again.

Stopping by PEOPLE Now on Wednesday, the Teen Mom OG star opened up about why she tricked fans into thinking she was pregnant with her third child.

“I posted it because … people don’t see what I see on Twitter all the time,” the 25-year-old said. “People kept asking and saying, ‘Oh, she’s pregnant. She’s definitely pregnant.’ If you see the picture that I posted, it’s a fake baby in a uterus picture.”

“I told Amber [Portwood] yesterday, ‘Why would I cover up my own baby in an ultrasound? I just wouldn’t do that,’ ” she continued. “For me, it’s my way of messing with people and be like, ‘Oh, look! You’re all right again!’ And no. You’re really not.”

When asked if she was shocked by the backlash that came from her post (especially from women who have trouble conceiving), Catelynn said she understands where they are coming from and she “gets that.”

“If I did offend anybody that struggles with that, I apologize and I can say that I am sorry,” she said. “I am though, because some girls and women do struggle with it and can’t have babies.”

“Sorry if I offended anybody,” she added. “That’s not what I meant to do at all.”

As for having any regrets about posting the faux ultrasound on social media, Catelynn admitted that she has none.

“To all the people who are freaking out because they want me and Tyler to have more babies, we will one day,” she said. “I’m definitely still on birth control.”

Teen Mom OG returns on April 17 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.