Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra and Amber Portwood are opening up about what they really think of fellow Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham.

Speaking with PEOPLE Now on Wednesday, Baltierra, 25, and Portwood, 26, shared their opinions on 25-year-old Abraham, with whom they initially starred on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant.

“She’s just not a person that I want to attach myself with,” says Portwood, who explains that Abraham and her on-again off-again boyfriend Simon Saran “were never quite invited” to her wedding.

Although Portwood, who is engaged to fiancé Matt Baier, doesn’t think that Abraham will attend her upcoming nuptials, she doesn’t seem to mind: “Who gives a s—? Who cares?”

Baltierra also didn’t hold back on disclosing her true opinions about her fellow teen mom.

“When you listen to what she says, most of the time when she answers stuff she doesn’t make sense anyways,” explains Baltierra.

FROM COINAGE: The Bachelor Engagement Rings Cost How Much?!

Portwood believes that Abraham, who is mom to Sophia, “says things that people want to hear.”

“I do not want kids today who are watching the show to think that that is a strong woman,” says Portwood. “That is not a strong woman. That is a hateful woman. That is not what you want to be like.”

While Baltierra says Abraham is “wacky,” Portwood says the one word she would describe her as is “sadness.” Adds Portwood: “She’s trying to be something that she’s not.”

Baltierra, who received backlash on Tuesday after pulling a fake pregnancy stunt, says about Abraham: “I feel like she needs help, like severe counseling to really figure out what’s ever going on — to help her help herself.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on MTV.