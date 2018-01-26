Is Catelynn Baltierra Expecting? Teen Mom OG Star Takes Pregnancy Test to Confirm

Is Catelynn Baltierra pregnant?

In an MTV preview of Monday’s upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn, 25, takes a pregnancy test while out to lunch with her friend, Hayley, to determine whether or not she’s expecting.

While sitting in the restaurant with Hayley and Hayley’s son, Kingston, Catelynn opens her Flo app — a period tracker and ovulation calculator. “I have that app, too, the Flo app. But I’m like: How good is it at predicting your ovulation?” says Catelynn.

When Hayley asks if she’s taken a pregnancy test, Catelynn reveals that she chooses not to take them at home because her husband Tyler — with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Novalee Reign — might see them in the garbage and ask if she’s pregnant. Catelynn and Tyler are also the biological parents of daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption — a bittersweet decision they documented on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009.

“I think I’m going to start my period anyways, but I’m just going to take one to be safe. I brought a pregnancy test here. I can’t take them at home, because if I throw them in the garbage can or anything, [Tyler] will catch onto it,” says Catelynn, who brings a pregnancy test to the restaurant.

“My boobs hurt really bad,” she shares before heading to the bathroom.

While Catelynn is in the toilet stall, Hayley is excited about the possibility of a new little addition and sweetly says, “We need another little Nova Reign.”

“For some reason, I just feel like it would be my luck to be infertile,” Catelynn says with a laugh.

As Catelynn examines the pregnancy test — which sits on the baby changing station — she tells Hayley, “It’s still clicking,” and adds, “They take forever! Oh boy!”

On a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn and Tyler discussed the possibility of having another baby after he expressed his desire to expand their family.

But despite her husband’s desire for more children, Catelynn — who struggled with postpartum depression after the birth of Nova — openly expressed her fears when it comes to being pregnant.

“It’s a daily fight in my mind to not be afraid of postpartum [depression],” she told Tyler. “I can’t let my mind stop me from one of the most amazing things ever.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.