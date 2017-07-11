Catelynn Baltierra revealed what really happened when Matt Baier offered her Xanax on Teen Mom OG.

The 25-year-old MTV star sat down with Dr. Drew Pinsky during the show’s part two reunion on Monday, where she detailed the moment she had a panic attack while doing press in New York City when Baier made the offer.

“I know the trigger,” she said. “It was Nova’s first day of preschool and I wasn’t there with her, Tyler was.”

“I mentioned it out loud, ‘I’m having a panic attack,’ and it started in the car,” she explained. “And Matt just said, ‘Let’s keep this between me and you.’ And he just hands me this bar. I didn’t take it. I kept it in my hoodie pocket.”

She continued, recalling her confusion over why Baier, who has struggled with substance abuse in the past, would have Xanax.

“I was like, ‘Why the f— does he have this?’ ” she said. “Amber started asking [him] questions. ‘Why do you look so high? Why are you wobbling around?’ And he was … making her second guess herself.”

Baltierra kept the pills inside her hoodie’s pocket, telling Dr. Drew she was going to show fellow Teen Mom OG castmate and Baier’s fiancée, Amber Portwood,

“It was in my hoodie pocket. When I went to go look for it to show Amber, Matt was walking down the hallway, and we realized he went in my hoodie. I think he purposefully took my hoodie and put it on when he realized what was happening and took the evidence.”

Baltierra said she did not consume the Xanax.

Portwood, 27, postponed her wedding to Baier after it was revealed during an episode of Teen Mom OG that he had offered Baltierra Xanax.

The mother of one, who in her own words began to “freak out,” stated that Baier was supposed to be sober and not in possession of any drugs.

“Will you still marry me?” he asked Portwood at the time. When she shook her head no, he expressed his shock, and asked, “Do you really mean that?”

“What about all these questions you’re going to get today?” he inquired, referring to the press day the Teen Mom OG stars were in New York City for.

“I’ll lie right now if they ask,” she said. “You made more than one f—— mistake, I’m not doing it.”