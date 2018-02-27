Catelynn Baltierra Checks Out of Rehab As Episode Confirming She Suffered a Miscarriage Airs

Following news that she had suffered a miscarriage last year, Catelynn Baltierra returned home from rehab on Monday night.

The Teen Mom OG star was in good spirits, sharing a photo of herself with her husband Tyler Baltierra on Instagram, writing, “Finally home and it feels so good!”

Catelynn’s time in rehab was her third as she checked in to deal with issues stemming from childhood trauma. She previously entered into a treatment facility in November for suicidal thoughts after suffering a miscarriage, which was revealed on Monday night’s episode of the MTV reality series.

Tyler was on hand to support his wife and all parents who had suffered through the same tragic loss, tweeting on Monday after the episode aired, “That baby may have not been fully grown in the womb… but it was fully grown in our hearts.”

That baby may have not been fully grown in the womb…but it was fully grown in our hearts. For every parent out there who has lost a baby…it is not your fault & it is more than acceptable & understandable to mourn the loss of that baby & take your time to grieve #ParentStrong — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) February 27, 2018

“For every parent out there who has lost a baby… it is not your fault & it is more than acceptable & understandable to mourn the loss of that baby & take your time to grieve #ParentStrong,” he added.

Maci Bookout retweeted it as she revealed earlier in the season that she had also suffered a miscarriage of a daughter she and her husband had named Dandelion.

Catelynn confirmed the miscarriage with her doctor, while Tyler spoke to MTV producer Kerthy about the sad news.

“It’s very traumatic. When you see her shaking and she’s got blood everywhere, it’s like … you don’t really know what to do,” he said. “She kind of cleaned herself up, and we kind of figured out what was going on. Spotting is normal, but all the clotting is not. So we just saw on the bed and cried. We just held each other. There’s nothing you can really do.”

While Catelynn seemed to be doing her best to combat her depression, Kerthy approached Tyler later about something Catelynn had told her.

“So, I texted you guys to come to yoga this morning. And she wasn’t up …” Kerthy said, letting Tyler explain that his wife had been attempting to focus on her mindset with breathing exercises and affirmations.

“When we got out [of yoga], she called my phone, and when we started talking to her, she said she wanted to kill herself,” Kerthy told Tyler.

Later in the episode, Catelynn headed to a treatment facility in Arizona. She broke the news to Tyler’s mother, Kim, on the phone.

“I contemplated every single way that I could kill myself today,” she said, crying.

“Honey, you’re a great mother, you’re a great wife,” Kim said. “And we’re going to be praying for you every day.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).