Babies, weddings, breakups and drama — where will the new season of Teen Mom OG take us?

Another season of TMOG is here, but if you’re just tuning in, you’ve missed a lot. Let’s break down where the girls started — and where they are now.

Farrah, Farrah, Farrah. Fans have witnessed the 25-year-old push a producer, threaten to quit the show, have screaming matches with both her parents, rekindle her on and off-again relationship with Simon Saran and, and then pack up a moving truck and leave Texas for Los Angeles.

Now, with another reality show (Million Dollar Matchmaker) under her belt, Abraham is looking to find love again. Yes, that’s right. Her volatile relationship with Saran didn’t work out and she jumped back on the market. The pair then tried to make it work again last season, but by the end of filming the two went their own separate ways.

“My relationship status is single. Living the dream,” Abraham recently told PEOPLE. “I’m back to my good old self.”

But then just last week, Abraham took to Instagram to share a handful of photos of her and Sophia’s trip to Key West, Florida — and there he was: Simon in all his glory, standing beside Farrah posing for pictures on the beach.

Yet, fans may wonder how she will find the time to date. Abraham currently has her daughter Sophia in the modeling and fashion world and even created an Instagram and Snapchat account for the 8-year-old so fans can follow along on her journey.

“What I’m most proud of is Sophia is really into fashion,” Abraham previously told PEOPLE. “She’s opening up her own Sophia Laurent boutique store in Austin, Texas. She’s mentioned in New York Fashion Week. She’s in children model magazines. I’m so proud of Sophia and that doesn’t even really impact her real life. She’s just been so successful on her own so that’s just awesome to me.”

All in all, she’s truly come a long way since her celebrity sex tape was released.

The 26-year-old has had quite the busy year. Not only did she wed her longtime boyfriend, Taylor McKinney after he popped the question on a beach last January, but a few months later the pair welcomed another child together.

Bookout who is already mom to son Bentley, 7, with ex Ryan Edwards, and daughter Jayde, 14 months, with McKinney, welcomed her third child, son Maverick in May. But adding more kids just may be in Bookout’s future.

“We’ve both have talked about adoption or fostering in the future, down the road, but we’re not [having kids] biologically,” Bookout recently told PEOPLE. “For both of us, it’s one of those things where if we are capable of providing a stable home, healthy relationships and some hope for a child who may not have that or ever experienced it, then we want to.”

As for her relationship with her ex Edwards, Bookout has issues over his substance abuse problems. While reflecting on his struggles during an episode of TMOG, Bookout broke down in tears and revealed her fears about him dying.

“I’m just sick of cleaning up his mess,” an emotional Bookout said while tearing up on camera. “I get tired of dealing with the s—. Just being the only one that f—ing sees everything and cares.”

Now with a packed house of two boxer dogs (Bonnie and Clyde), three children and a clothing line, Bookout is settling into her life as a mom of three — which has been quite the drama in itself.

A lot has happened in Lowell’s life since the show last aired. Fans witnessed her endure a tough time battling postpartum depression, which eventually led her to check in to a treatment facility for mental health issues in March 16 2016. She later told fans on Twitter that she was doing great and that getting treatment was the “best decision I have ever made for myself.”

Since returning, Lowell seems happier than ever. The 25-year-old and her husband Tyler Baltierra have been sharing adorable photos and videos of one another on social media as well as a ton of cute snaps of their little girl, Novalee Reign, 2. The couple has also moved into a new home and are looking forward to expanding their family. Sadly, Lowell’s depression is always something that will weigh on her mind.

“I’ve definitely been thinking about it and that’s the one thing that’s holding me back, honestly,” she recently told PEOPLE of her previous battle with PPD. “Especially because they say if you’ve had postpartum once, you have a higher chance of getting it with your next.”

After an explosive few seasons, Portwood has put her relationship with her fiancé Matt Baier ahead of everything — minus her daughter, of course.

Even after the cameras stopped rolling months ago, more drama continued to pile up for the couple after reports surfaced alleging Baier wasn’t paying child support for several secret biological children with multiple women. At the time, the couple was in the beginning stages of wedding planning, but it was then put on hold while they figured things out. At the time, Portwood even scraped him off all of her social media.

“Everything got thrown on the back burner when stuff happened,” Portwood told PEOPLE at the time, “but you’ll see us working through certain things together and you’ll see us talking about marriage and what we’re going to do.”

The couple had planned on a Fall wedding which was set for October.

“I don’t know if I feel frantic or anything,” Portwood recently told PEOPLE of wedding planning. “I’m kind of scared — not for any particular reason — just the fact that I’m getting married. We are on time and we pretty much know exactly what we want to do. We’re just trying to stay level-headed, because there’s a lot going on right now.”

But that changed. In early May, a source close to the couple revealed to PEOPLE that the wedding was now postponed with no later date in mind, saying, Portwood wanted to continue to work on their relationship before walking down the aisle. The on May 25, Baier confessed to PEOPLE that he had relapsed on prescription pills.

Portwood has also undergone a bit of surgery since we last saw her.

“I did get liposuction on my sides and my stomach, but not a lot. I got a breast lift a little bit — an under-cup — not a whole big boob job. It’s like a pushup bra. That’s the only thing I got done,” she admitted to PEOPLE. “I used to have an hourglass figure back in the day, but I didn’t really have it any more. So that’s all I really wanted was to get my body back to where it was from losing and gaining weight.”

One thing that hasn’t changed is the 26-year-old’s unconditional love for her daughter, Leah.

“I just want to be a good role model for Leah and that’s another reason why I wanted to start my own businesses,” Portwood recently told PEOPLE. “I want people to know me for more than just from being Teen Mom OG, because there’s a lot more to me.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.