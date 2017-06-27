Teen Mom OG's Amber Portwood Breaks Down over Shocking Results of Fiancé Matt Baier's Polygraph Test

Amber Portwood is getting some answers — but they might not be what she wants to hear.

On Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Portwood, 27, had fiancé Matt Baier undergo a polygraph test after she had doubts that he remained faithful to her since rumors swirled that he had tried to sleep with someone else.

Examining his results, Baier passed when it came to questions about if he had had any sexual relations or sexual communications with other women.

But, when it came to whether he had made “sexual advances” to someone recently, he failed, causing Portwood to leave the room and have a breakdown in the elevator.

“What about Leah? How do I explain this to her? How do I explain this to her?” she tearfully asked.

Later, Baier attempted to reach out to Portwood outside the facility where the exam took place. Despite trying to calm her down, Portwood resisted; she called Baier names and reminded him of how she helped him financially.

“Trash! Trash!” she yelled at him. “I got you money! I got you deals! Who are you laughing at? F— you! Sexual advance? You tried to f— her!”

Leaving without Baier, Portwood questioned how she would explain the situation to Leah, who considered and called Baier her stepfather.

“What is she going to say to me?” she continued. “I wasted seven years of my life with a man, then I wasted three years of my life. My teenage years and my 20s. Is it me?”

The other moms on the show were also experiencing difficulties. Maci Bookout struggled to contact her ex Ryan Edwards about his possible substance abuse, eventually deciding to keep their son Bentley with her instead of taking him to his grandparents’ home.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra placed a bid on a home they were interested in buying, and heard back later that their bid was accepted. Farrah Abraham was at odds with her mother’s fiancé, David, after she became frustrated that he wouldn’t put in effort to get to know her during a family vacation.