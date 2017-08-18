Teen Mom OG Star Amber Portwood's Ex Says He's 'Paying the Price' for Botching Relationship

Heartbreak is hitting Matt Baier hard in the wake of his split from his former fiancé, Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood.

“I’m trying to do a lot of work on myself because I realize now the downfall of our relationship was my fault,” Baier, 46, told E! News. “When you’re thrust into the spotlight like that, it can affect you. My mistake was taking our relationship for granted.”

The pair, who’d planned on an October wedding, broke up while filming Marriage Boot Camp earlier this summer following three years together. They hit a rough patch last August when reports surface that Baier was facing legal trouble for failing to paying child support to multiple other women for several secret biological kids. While Baier and Portwood don’t share any children, she’s mom to 7-year-old Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

“What I’ve learned from this is you have to do the work,” Baier added to E! “You have to make the person you’re with feel loved every single day. I forgot to do that and now I’m paying the price.”

Following the breakup, the father of six headed to Las Vegas, where he’s regretfully turned to a life of gambling. “I’ve been making a living through my winnings,” he explained. “That said, I’m not really enjoying it. This isn’t the life I want to live.”

Baier would rather make up with Portwood, who’s debuted a new man on social media.

“If I got a do-over I would do everything differently,” Baier said. “I should have listened to her more. I’ll hold out hope for a reconciliation. But if nothing else, I hope we can stay friends. We started off as best friends and that’s what I miss the most from her — her friendship. To not have that is painful. When something happens, my natural instinct still is to call her and tell her everything. She was my family.”

He’d even hoped the MTV star would join him in Sin City. “Ultimately, my hope was to get a place where Amber could come visit me and we could work on our issues,” he admitted to E! “Obviously, that didn’t happen.”