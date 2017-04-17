Teen Mom OG Stars Amber Portwood & Catelynn Lowell Baltierra Open Up About Their Battle with Mental Health

Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra and Amber Portwood are opening up about their personal struggles with mental health.

Stopping by PEOPLE Now the stars of MTV’s Teen Mom OG revealed how they cope with their anxiety and work through their issues.

Last year, Baltierra, 25, checked into a treatment facility for postpartum depression and anxiety following the birth of her second daughter Novalee Reign.

“I’m doing very well, [I’m] two years out since birth,” she said. “I feel really good. I had a panic attack this morning, but I worked through it. It’s just knowing the things you have to do to work through it, but yeah, I’m doing way better.”

As for her costar, she too has been struggling with mental health issues.

“I’ve dealt with anxiety since I was young,” Portwood revealed. “That’s been my thing my whole life. But I also have … I was recently diagnosed with borderline personality [disorder] and I have bi-polar. I was diagnosed with that probably when I was about 18-19 [years old]. So having all of those things is really hard and it’s hard to cope with.”

The mother of one went on to say that she will need to be on medication for the rest of her life in order to remain stable.

“For me, there’s a difference with having depression and a mental disorder depression, because it literally comes on and stays, no matter what you do, until it’s done. So if you’re on medication for it, that’s the only way for you to really help and improve. I’ll be on medication for the rest of my life.”

“So it’s something that I really struggle with badly,” Portwood continued. “But I’m doing good now because I’m on certain medications now and I finally feel normal and healthy and I think clearly. Before I was just groggy and depressed.”