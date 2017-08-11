Amber Portwood's Ex-Fiancé Matt Baier Says He Wants Her 'to Be Happy and Safe' as She Is Seen Kissing a New Man

Amber Portwood‘s ex-fiancé Matt Baier is sending her well wishes from afar.

Last month, the Teen Mom OG star opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Baier — with whom she joined the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition cast — on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s podcast, This Life #YouLive, and revealed that the couple had split.

“We are talking, but we’re not talking in a sense that we’re going to get back together,” Portwood stated. “We argue too much.”

“We are not living together. We haven’t lived together in now almost two months,” Portwood told Pinsky. “I broke up with him before we went on Family Boot Camp.”

Despite the former couple’s split, Baier wants nothing but the best for Portwood.

“All I ever wanted for Amber is for her to be happy and safe,” Baier told E! News. “We spent three years building a life together and they were the three happiest years of my life. I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”

“Amber knows if she ever needs me I’m just a phone call away,” Baier, who is living in Las Vegas, Nevada, added.

Although Portwood didn’t take the possibility of a reunion off the table when speaking with Pinsky, she shared, “I’m trying to find me first before I even thinking about getting in another relationship with Matt.”

But now it appears that the reality star has found romance with someone new!

In a recently surfaced video obtained by Radar, Portwood was captured kissing a tall mystery man, who can be seen rubbing the MTV personality’s back in the footage.

It’s been a roller coaster ride for Portwood, who put her wedding to Baier on hold in August 2016, after their relationship took a hit when she found out about his past mistakes. Reports surfaced that he allegedly failed to pay child support for several secret biological children with multiple women.

The pair appeared to have mended things in the months following, with Portwood telling PEOPLE in March that Baier was “completely into” tying the knot. But in May, a source told PEOPLE that their fall wedding was off.

Though the duo has since parted ways, they’re still in touch with one another.

“We still talk, of course, because love doesn’t just shut off like that,” Portwood told Pinsky. “That’s not how it works. I just want him to be happy.”