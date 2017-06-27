Maci Bookout is opening up about her “toxic” relationship with ex Ryan Edwards.

The Teen Mom OG star reveals in her new book I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof… that Edwards was her “most painful breakup” — a relationship that led to a teen pregnancy and was the one she “had so much invested in.”

“I convinced myself that I needed to make it work and ignored a lot of red flags,” she writes in her book. “It was my second love, and my most toxic relationship. When it finally ended it was painful, but I also felt a sense of relief that the relationship was over.”

Bookout describes that it took a year of disconnection from Edwards before they finally separated for good. Despite having lost their focus on their relationship, they still tried to make it work.

“We tried for a little while because we thought staying together was the right thing for Bentley (after all my parents have stayed together through all kinds of ups and downs since they were teenagers),” she writes. “But ultimately we realized that being happy and apart was far healthier for our son than being miserable and together.”

FROM PEN: Christina El Moussa: I Leaned on My Kids and Friends Through the Divorce

Since their separation, both have embarked on new relationships. Bookout married Taylor McKinney in October 2016 and now shares two children with him: daughter Jayde and son Maverick.

Edwards went to rehab for drug addiction earlier this month, according to reports, and was seen on Teen Mom OG‘s season finale eloping with fiancée Mackenzie Standifer this past May.

I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof: Lessons I’ve Learned (So You Don’t Have To) is out now.