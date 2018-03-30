Teen Mom's Maci Bookout Files for Order of Protection Against Recently Arrested Ex Ryan Edwards

Maci Bookout recently filed for an order of protection against her troubled ex Ryan Edwards.

According to a docket listed on the Hamilton County Circuit Court’s website, there are currently two pending petitions for orders of protection against Edwards: One filed by Bookout’s husband Taylor McKinney, and one filed by Bookout herself. Bookout’s order of protection filing also lists her three children: Jayde, 2, and Maverick, 22 months, with McKinney, and Bentley, 9, with Edwards.

According to the docket, a judge is scheduled to hear the cases on Monday; attorneys for both parties are not listed. The Ashley and Us were the first to report the news.

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards John Phillips/Getty; Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

It’s unclear when Bookout, 26, and McKinney, 28, filed the petitions, but the news comes just days after Edwards, 30, was arrested in Tennessee on Tuesday for violating terms of his probation stemming from a prior heroin possession charge. He posted bail Wednesday morning, according to TMZ.

Edwards’ arrest came one day after it was revealed on the MTV series that he and wife Mackenzie Standifer Edwards are expecting their first child together.

The couple secretly tied the knot last June before Edwards, whose battle with substance abuse has been documented on the show, headed to rehab.