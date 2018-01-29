Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Gets Real About Her Body Insecurity: 'I'm Having the Hardest Time Now'

Kailyn Lowry opened up about her struggles with body-shaming and bullying Monday morning on Twitter, saying she had never experienced “cruelty like I have lately.”

The Teen Mom 2 star, who gave birth to her third son Lux Russell in August, tweeted, “Out of 10 years on tv I’m having the hardest time NOW.”

“The pressure of outsiders, the criticism, the judgement [sic]. Sure I put myself out there,” she wrote. “But never in my life have i seen or felt cruelty like i have today.”

Lowry said people often insist criticism about her weight “comes with the territory.”

“No s–,” she tweeted. “But it seems to get worse over time. Not better. Sometimes I’m numb to it. Sometimes i don’t read it. Sometimes it doesn’t bother me.”

In another tweet, the mother of three admitted, “But sometimes it does. And today it does.”

“I can read & write books, study for a test and pass, teach my kids manners,” she tweeted next. “But i can’t tell myself to pick a f—ing salad over a burger and then wonder why i struggle in the gym. Hate myself for it. Then come online & hear it from everyone else too.”

Lowry shared that recent paparazzi photographs of her at the beach lowered her self-esteem.

“Paparazzi f—ed my own head up after they sold the pix of me on the beach,” she tweeted, along with three emojis of the middle finger.

The co-host of Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley recently changed her mind about undergoing multiple plastic surgery procedures in Miami, Florida, which would have included liposuction and a breast augmentation.

On Monday, Lowry tweeted about her decision to back out and if she regretted it.

“I didn’t go through w my surgeries in Miami so let’s sell unflattering pix of Kail @ the beach so everyone can see her fat & cellulite to make her regret cancelling [sic],” she wrote, later adding, “Ok I’m done crying about it.”

On Snapchat, Lowry shared a photo of herself in a grey sweatshirt, with the caption, “First day back at crossfit RIP.”

Although the MTV personality decided against the procedures, she has previously gone under the knife.

In January 2016, Lowry — alongside current Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus — underwent a plastic surgery operation in Miami. Dr. Michael Salzhauer — a.k.a. Dr. Miami — performed the procedures on Lowry, Briana and Briana’s sister, Brittany.

“Kailyn had a Brazilian butt lift and a tummy tuck. Briana had the Brazilian butt lift, labiaplasty and breast implant exchange – she had implants and she wasn’t happy with them so she went a bit bigger. And Brittany had a Brazilian butt lift and fat transfer to the breasts, she didn’t want implants, she wanted a more natural augmentation,” Salzhauer told PEOPLE.