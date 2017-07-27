Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Documents a Special 'Gender Reveal' on Snapchat — Find Out the Results!

Kailyn Lowry is having a girl … if you believe in a certain old wives’ tale, that is.

The Teen Mom 2 star, who is expecting her third child any day now, took to Snapchat on Wednesday to document a special “gender reveal” in which one of her friends held up a ring attached to a chain over Lowry’s baby belly. According to the tradition, if the pendulum swings in circles, it’s a girl, and if it swings back and forth, it’s a boy.

“It’s a girl!” exclaimed her friend as the chain began to swing in circles. “I used to do high-risk maternal child health. I did it on every patient, it was always right.”

Lowry, 25, is already mother to son Isaac Elliot, 7, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln Marshall, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

The MTV star announced she was expecting her third child on her blog in February, though she didn’t reveal the identity of the father until May, when she confirmed it was her longtime friend Chris Lopez.

In the months since, Lowry has been actively discussing potential names for baby No. 3 with her fans on Twitter, most recently narrowing it down to four options for each gender: If it’s a girl, she’ll go with Karsyn, Anastasia, Murphy or Leona, and if she gives birth to a baby boy, she’s choosing between Griffin, Nixon, Ripken and Silas.

