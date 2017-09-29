Kailyn Lowry is adjusting to life as a mom of three — and that includes finding her footing with her third ex, Chris Lopez.

The MTV star, 25, tells PEOPLE that she and Lopez, who is the father of her third son Baby Lo, are “trying” to co-parent.

“It’s just kind of hard,” Lowry says. “The dynamics are different between me and Chris, than with me and Javi [Marroquin] or me and Jo [Rivera]. It’s a different kind of co-parenting.”

“Right now, Baby Lo is so new that we’re trying to figure out what works for us,” she continues.

As for whether Lopez will ever join her and her exes on Teen Mom 2, Lowry says “he definitely won’t ever be on the show.”

The mother of three also opens up about the possibility of having more children, revealing that she’d like to have a girl in the future.

“I’m open to more kids, but I’m not going to try right now,” she says. “Right now, I’m pretty good where I’m at. But, yeah, one day.”

Lowry stars in the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with her ex-husband Marroquin, with whom she shares her second son, 3-year-old Lincoln.

While the two haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, Lowry says their decision to appear on the show came from their desire to successfully co-parent their son. Despite their intentions, their relationship is still complicated, she says.

“In some ways [our relationship is] better, in some ways it’s worse,” she says. “The thing is, it’s always going to be somewhat of a rollercoaster, so that’s where it stands now. It’s still kind of a rollercoaster.”

Lowry is also mother to oldest son Isaac, 7, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Rivera.

Four couples join Lowry and Marroquin on the ninth season of the WE tv reality series: Juelia Kinney and JJ Lane (Bachelor in Paradise), Bobby Panahi and Asifa Mirza (Shahs of Sunset), Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly (Love & Hip Hop: NY), and Mehgan James and DeAndre Perry (Bad Girls Club).

When the series returns in October, audiences will watch the five dysfunctional pairs undergo intense counseling and decide, with help of therapists Dr. Ish Major and Dr. Venus Nicolino, whether to save their relationships or cut ties forever.

Season 9 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars premieres Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.