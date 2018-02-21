Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans' Tough Times: Addiction, Feuds & Her Husband's Firing

SUBSTANCE ABUSE

The mother of three has been candid about her previous drug abuse, confessing in her book, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, that she was using heroin four or five times a day during the peak of her addiction. "I was hooked," she said. Though she didn't want to "glamorize the drug by going into the long details of why people love it so damned much," she admitted her "first trip was amazing."

She also recently admitted to testing positive for THC, the chemical found in cannabis, after giving birth to her daughter Ensley last year. "I'm not going to lie about that," she said. "I tested positive for THC — Ensley did not test positive."

In 2015, Evans opened up to PEOPLE about getting clean, saying that sobriety had made her "more active" in her children's lives. "My life has changed so much since I stopped doing drugs — my whole attitude has changed."