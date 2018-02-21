Teen Mom
Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans' Tough Times: Addiction, Feuds & Her Husband's Firing
The MTV star has seen her fair share of drama, both on and off camera
SUBSTANCE ABUSE
The mother of three has been candid about her previous drug abuse, confessing in her book, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, that she was using heroin four or five times a day during the peak of her addiction. "I was hooked," she said. Though she didn't want to "glamorize the drug by going into the long details of why people love it so damned much," she admitted her "first trip was amazing."
She also recently admitted to testing positive for THC, the chemical found in cannabis, after giving birth to her daughter Ensley last year. "I'm not going to lie about that," she said. "I tested positive for THC — Ensley did not test positive."
In 2015, Evans opened up to PEOPLE about getting clean, saying that sobriety had made her "more active" in her children's lives. "My life has changed so much since I stopped doing drugs — my whole attitude has changed."
A TUMULTUOUS LOVE LIFE
Evans has made no secret of her romantic ups and downs over the years. She conceived her first son Jace, now 8, with ex Andrew Lewis. Then 22, he was six years older than her when they met. In her memoir, she said finding out about her pregnancy was the "most frightening moment" of her life: "Even with another life growing inside of me, I had never felt so alone."
Evans raised Jace on her own, and five years later welcomed her second son, Kaiser, with Nathan Griffith — but the former couple's romance was short-lived, and their relationship quickly turned toxic. She welcomed her third child, daughter Ensley, in January 2017 with David Eason (pictured), whom she wed in September. In her memoir, Evans said Eason is "so different from the other men I had been with," raving that she "finally snagged a good man."
TENSION WITH MOM
Evans' strained relationship with her mother, Barbara, has long been documented on the MTV reality show. Last summer, Evans admitted that she's lost all hope of reconciling. "I think our relationship's lost," she said. "I don't ever think there's really coming back at any point in time."
On the Teen Mom 2 season finale in November, Evans explained why her mom wasn't invited to her wedding. "I wish I could have a mom there but I have no family coming," she said. "[Barbara] disapproves of David. That was the big reason — that's why she wasn't invited in the first place. You don't like David, so why are you coming to the wedding, then?"
WEDDING WOES
Despite insisting that Eason is different from men she's dated in the past, the couple have faced their own ups and downs — and she even threatened to cancel their Sept. 23 nuptials just 24 hours before the big day.
"Until he acts like I exist then I'm not filming anymore," she screamed at the Teen Mom 2 cameras. "I want him to talk to me. I want him to ask me what's wrong with me. He doesn't care. I don't even know if I'm doing a f—ing rehearsal, because everything is f—ed up right now. We can just cancel the whole f—ing wedding."
And that wasn't their first bump in the road: Their relationship was a point of contention all season. Evans threatened to quit the show after an episode exposing the couple's marital tensions aired. She later told PEOPLE that she couldn't stop crying after watching it and felt as though she is "always portrayed as 'the bad one' to them no matter how much I change."
MTV CRACKS DOWN
Evans' drama with Eason reached another peak this week: He was fired by the network after allegedly posting a series of homophobic tweets in which he referred to gay and transgender people as "abominations." (He has since deactivated his account.)
"David Eason's personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV," the network said in a statement to PEOPLE. "With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him."
Evans issued a statement to TMZ in defense of her husband, claiming he "didn't understand" how offended people would get or "how Twitter even works."
"He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on," she said. "David doesn't hate people from the LGBT community. ... We are sorry for the comments that were made."
