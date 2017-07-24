Janelle Evans is one proud mama!

The Teen Mom 2 star, 25, shared some adorable photos of her three kids after a family fishing trip this weekend, gushing about her two boys, Jace and Kaiser, as well as her 6-month-old daughter Ensley, whom she shares with fiancé David Eason.

“He’s definitely going to break hearts one day,” she captioned a photo of Kaiser holding a plastic fishing pole. She also added one of the 2-year-old, whom she shares with former fiancé Nathan Griffith, looking happy to have ditched the plastic and upgraded to a real fishing pole.

He's definitely going to break hearts one day. 😍 #LittleFisherman #Heartbreaker A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Another photo featured her two boys side by side in their life jackets captioning it: “Im happy if they’re happy.” Kaiser put on a silly pout, but 7-year-old Jace was all smiles.

Their favorite hobby. Im happy if they're happy. 🎣💕 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 22, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

And Jace’s happiness was quite evident throughout the trip. Evans posted a photo on Facebook of her oldest child, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, smiling and proudly holding up his newest catch.

Evans — who has made clear that she and Eason are not planning to expand their family but are focusing on their upcoming wedding in September — even captured some very touching moments of their trip, including one of Kaiser admiring his big brother.

“The way Kaiser looks up to his big brother. The smile on Jace’s face is so real and priceless,” Evans wrote. “I’m so happy I captured this moment with all my boys! They definitely were due for a fishing weekend.”

Meanwhile, Evans’ youngest, who was far too little to fish with her brothers, kept her mom company and enjoyed the weekend in the sun. Ensley celebrated her 6-month birthday on Monday, with Evans posting an adorable photo of her sitting in the grass and sporting a matching red outfit perfect for summer.

Catchin' some sun, "I'm 6 months today!" ☀️🌷 #BabyGirl A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

But the excitement proved to be too much for Ensley over the weekend, as she was captured several times comfortably taking a snooze.

Thumb sucker. 🎀 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jul 21, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

Besides having her hands full with wedding planning and her three little ones, Evans is also keeping busy with the release of her upcoming memoir, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom. The book, which draws stories from Evans’ childhood diary and talks about her roller coaster teen years and early 20s, is set to hit bookshelves on Tuesday.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.