Jenelle Evans and her mother have a long road ahead on their path to reconciliation.

Despite reaching a happy resolution in a long-fought custody battle over her son, Jace, in May, the Teen Mom 2 star’s relationship with her mom, Barbara Evans, continues to be strained.

“We are in the same situation,” Jenelle, 25, told E! News about where she and her mother currently stand. “You know we went to court about Jace and I got a visitation schedule set, but she’s still kind of bent out of shape because I still have resentment towards her for still keeping my son and we still butt heads.”

At the end of May, the MTV personality and Barbara settled on a custody schedule that allows them to share time with 7-year-old Jace. (Barbara maintains primary custody of Jace.)

“Barbara and Jenelle settled on a custody schedule that allows them to share time with Jace,” Jenelle’s attorney Heather D. Kaemmer told PEOPLE. “The new Order grants Jenelle specific periods of time with Jace so that Barbara no longer has the authority to determine if and when Jenelle can spend time with her son.”

Although Jenelle is now able to spend an increased amount of time with her oldest son, the likelihood of mother and daughter — who have long had a tense relationship, much of which has been documented on the MTV reality series — forging a tight-knit bond is not high.

“I think our relationship’s lost,” said Jenelle, who added, “I don’t ever think there’s really coming back at any point in time.”

Throughout the custody battle, Jenelle revealed that she sheltered Jace from the drama in order to protect him.

“Jace recently asked me: ‘When can I live with you again?’ ” Jenelle told PEOPLE last March. “I said: ‘Well, hopefully by the summer you’ll be living here.’ But that’s all I told him – I don’t want him to know too much right now ’cause it’s really detrimental.”

But since Jenelle and Barbara came to a resolution, the mother of three was able to reunite with her son over Memorial Day weekend — and couldn’t help but get emotional.

“It felt amazing to finally be reunited,” Jenelle told E! News about spending time with her oldest child. “He was so happy he didn’t even know what to do first when he got home. I was nervous a little bit because I didn’t want Jace thinking it was me that didn’t want to visit with him, but when he arrived everything was back to the way it used to be.”

The MTV star — who shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 2, with former fiancé Nathan Griffith — welcomed Ensley, her third child, on Jan. 24 at 10:40 a.m. with fiancé David Eason.