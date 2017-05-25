Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Said She Kept Son Jace in the Dark About Her Custody Battle

In an attempt to protect her young son, Jenelle Evans kept 7-year-old Jace sheltered from the drama of her now-resolved custody battle.

Last March, the Teen Mom 2 star opened up to PEOPLE about her hope to gain full custody of her eldest child.

“Jace recently asked me: ‘When can I live with you again?’ ” Jenelle told PEOPLE. “I said: ‘Well, hopefully by the summer you’ll be living here.’ But that’s all I told him – I don’t want him to know too much right now ’cause it’s really detrimental.”

At the time of the interview, Jenelle was able to see Jace every weekend while her mother, Barbara Evans, maintained full custody. Jenelle and Barbara have long had a tense relationship, much of which has been documented on the MTV reality series, and were keeping their distance from one another.

“We really don’t talk other than if it’s about Jace, because if we are around each other too much we start arguing,” Jenelle said.

But now, the reality star has reached a happy resolution in a long-fought custody battle.

Jenelle’s attorney, Heather D. Kaemmer, told PEOPLE on Thursday that the daughter and mother have settled on a custody schedule that allows them to share time with Jace. (Barbara maintains primary custody of Jace.)

“Barbara and Jenelle settled on a custody schedule that allows them to share time with Jace,” Kaemmer told PEOPLE. “The new Order grants Jenelle specific periods of time with Jace so that Barbara no longer has the authority to determine if and when Jenelle can spend time with her son.”

The new order also states that Jenelle has specific ‘visitation’ rights, and she is “now entitled to speak to school personnel and medical personnel and receive information and records regarding Jace directly from them,” according to Kaemmer.

The MTV star — who shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 2, with former fiancé Nathan Griffith — welcomed Ensley, her third child, on Jan. 24 at 10:40 a.m. with fiancé David Eason.