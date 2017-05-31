Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Her Emotional Reunion with Son Jace After Reaching Custody Schedule Agreement

Jenelle Evans couldn’t help but get emotional when she reunited with her son, Jace, over the Memorial Day weekend.

Last week, the Teen Mom 2 star reached a happy resolution in a long-fought custody battle with her mother, Barbara Evans. Jenelle’s attorney, Heather D. Kaemmer, told PEOPLE that the reality star and her mother had settled on a custody schedule that allows them to share time with 7-year-old Jace.

And this past weekend, the mother and son had an “amazing” reunion when they were reunited after five weeks spent apart.

“It felt amazing to finally be reunited,” Jenelle told E! News about spending time with her oldest child. “He was so happy he didn’t even know what to do first when he got home. I was nervous a little bit because I didn’t want Jace thinking it was me that didn’t want to visit with him, but when he arrived everything was back to the way it used to be.”

Although the mother of three — she is mom to Jace, son Kaiser, 2, and newborn daughter Ensley Jolie — did she some tears, it was a happy reunion.

“I did cry but not around anyone except for David,” said Jenelle, who is engaged to fiancé David Eason. “I didn’t want any of the kids thinking I was upset. Lots of hugs and kisses we’re going around all weekend!”

To celebrate the three-day weekend, the MTV personality and her children, along with Eason’s daughter Maryssa, rode bikes and enjoyed some time hiking and at the beach. “Couldn’t have asked for a better weekend,” she said.

“My next visit with him is this upcoming weekend since his summer school break will begin,” said Jenelle, who will reportedly have Jace for his entire summer break. “We are planning on taking the kids on vacation so that should be lots of fun!”

Although the Evans v. Evans case between Jenelle and her mother was scheduled for two days of trial beginning May 24, “the parties re-opened settlement negotiations and were able to come to an agreement before the trial started” on May 24, Kaemmer said. (Barbara, with whom Jenelle has long had a tense relationship, maintains primary custody of Jace.)

According to Kaemmer, “Barbara and Jenelle settled on a custody schedule that allows them to share time with Jace,” Kaemmer told PEOPLE. “The new Order grants Jenelle specific periods of time with Jace so that Barbara no longer has the authority to determine if and when Jenelle can spend time with her son.”