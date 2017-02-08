Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Shares Sweet New Photos of Newborn Daughter Ensley

We made something so beautiful. 😍 @easondavid88 A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Picture perfect!

Jenelle Evans took to Instagram on Wednesday to share two new photos of her newborn daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason, who is a little more than 2 weeks old.

“We made something so beautiful,” she captioned a stunning shot of her and her beau David Eason cuddling with their daughter in bed.

Evans, 25, also shared a picture of herself holding her daughter in a milk bath, plus an adorable behind-the-scenes shot, gushing that “Mommy life is the best life.”

“You’re my favorite work of art,” she wrote. “#MilkBath #EnsleyJolie.”

You're my favorite work of art. 🙌🏻✨ #MilkBath #EnsleyJolie A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:11am PST

Mommy life is the best life. 🌸 #Photoshoot #BabyGirl #EnsleyJolie A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Dishes on All Her Pregnancy Cravings (Think Ice Cream!)

The MTV star welcomed Ensley, her third child, on Jan. 24 at 10:40 a.m. Evans is already a mom to two sons: Jace, 7, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 2, with former fiancé Nathan Griffith.

And now that the new addition to the family is here, Evans can enjoy her new home with the full brood.

“I just bought a lot of land and I’m about to put a house on it,” she told PEOPLE last August. “I’m just ready to move in and start decorating. I’m thinking a gold, pink and grey theme with roses [for Ensley’s nursery]!”