Teen Mom Star Jenelle Evans' Ex Kieffer Delp Arrested in Suspected Meth Lab Bust: Reports

Kieffer Delp, the ex-boyfriend of Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, was arrested Wednesday when police allegedly discovered a meth lab in his basement apartment in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, according to multiple reports.

The 28-year-old former reality star faces felony charges related to operating a working methamphetamine laboratory, the manufacturing of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of substances for the manufacture of methamphetamine, according to the Tribune-Review.

He was unable to post a $50,000 bail and is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. A preliminary hearing is reportedly scheduled for Jan. 23.

Though a woman was inside the apartment at the time of the bust, police believe Delp lived and operated the lab on his own, the Post-Gazette reports.

McKees Rocks police and the Allegheny County District Attorney’s office did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Delp, who appeared on the hit MTV show’s first four seasons, has had multiple run-ins with the law and has been arrested before.

Police claimed Delp had an active, out-of-state warrant from New Jersey, according to the Post-Gazette, though no other details were provided.

Residents of Delp’s building were asked to evacuate as McKees Rocks, Stowe, Allegheny County Housing Authority, and state police converged on the apartment Wednesday around 4:15 p.m., CBS Pittsburgh reported. The volunteer fire department was also on hand to handle any potential explosions.

“We had been getting complaints that there was a meth lab at this location, and we conducted an investigation and determined that there was in fact one, and subsequently executed a search warrant on that residence,” McKees Rocks Police Chief Rick Deliman told the Tribune-Review.

Found inside was lithium, lighter fluid, propane, empty pseudo-ephedrine packaging, ammonium nitrate, glass smoking pipes, tourniquets, cooking tins and hypodermic needles, according to an affidavit obtained by the Post-Gazette. Several “One Pot cooks” also appeared to be recently manufactured.

“It’s not something we see every day or come across on a regular basis,” Deliman told the Tribune-Review.

By Thursday morning, residents were allowed to return to the apartment building, the Post-Gazette reported. A warning sign has reportedly been posted on the seized lab’s door.