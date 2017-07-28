Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Gets Raw About the Childhood Trauma That Has Haunted Her for Years

Jenelle Evans is unflinchingly opening old wounds — and how they fed her own demons — in her new memoir.

The Teen Mom 2 star writes in Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom that her early years were marred by the dysfunctional relationship between and with her parents, who split when she was 3 years old.

Calling her father Robert Evans Jr. a “a notoriously mean drunk,” Evans said his behavior when under the influence “ruined his marriage and pretty much his life.” (When reached for a response Robert told PEOPLE, “No comment.”)

Jenelle claims exposure to this dysfunction has haunted her own intimate relationships.

“I have been in relationships where my partner turned from sweet to psycho in just a few drinks,” she writes in her memoir. “I have seen people time and time again become monsters after consuming alcohol.”

And while Jenelle still has a relationship, albeit strained, with her mother Barbara, she alleges in Read Between the Lines that Barbara reacted harshly to finding out Jenelle was hanging out with older boys as a teen (including Andrew Lewis, the six-years-older father of her son Jace, now 7, who was conceived when Jenelle was 16 and over whom Jenelle and Barbara now share custody).

“She used to throw [those words] around quite liberally,” Jenelle writes of alleged name-calling by Barbara. “I guess we all have a breaking point and hanging out with an 18-year-old did it for her. I was a ‘little whore’ to her, and that was that.”

Barbara, on the other hand, tells PEOPLE that she “never” called her daughter “nasty names.”

“I might have said, ‘You’re acting stupid’ or ‘Why are you doing such bad things.’ I would’ve said, ‘You’re acting like a little whore’ or ‘You’re acting like a slut, what is wrong with you?’ ” she said. “I never said it directly to her. Jenelle, she twists everything around.”

Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom is out now, and Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.