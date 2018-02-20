Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Admits She Used Drugs While Pregnant with Daughter Ensley

Jenelle Evans admitted she tested positive for THC after giving birth to her daughter Ensley last year.

The Teen Mom 2 star appeared on Vince Russo’s The Brand podcast last week and revealed she had tested positive for the chemical found in cannabis.

“I’m not going to lie about that,” she said. “I tested positive for THC and Ensley did not test positive. I did. So CPS were like — I was in the hospital — they said, ‘Did you smoke when you were pregnant?’ I said, ‘I did within the past 30 days. I said I have really bad esophageal spasms and I throw up every 5 minutes, I can’t even eat.’ And they said, ‘Okay, some moms do that. We are not here to judge, we are writing down your information.'”

A rep for Evans did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“And after I had Ensley they said CPS will just come by to do a [wellness] check since you tested positive,” Evans continued. “They came and did a [wellness] checkup and everything is fine. They closed the case.”

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Reveals Past Heroin Addiction: ‘I Was Shooting Up Four or Five Times a Day’

Evans said this was not the first time CPS had checked her home, saying, “CPS has been here like 30 times, not just for that, but for haters online saying that I abuse my kids. So they came and checked up on that.”

She continued, “First of all if I were on drugs I wouldn’t be able to sit here in the morning and get the kids ready and eat healthily. Or I’d be losing a lot of weight.”

The mother of three has been open in the past about her previous drug addiction, writing in her book, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, that she once used heroin four or five times a day during the peak of her addiction.

Evans wrote in an excerpt obtained by E! News that she wouldn’t “glamorize the drug by going into the long details of why people love it so damned much,” but admitted her “first trip was amazing.”

“Before I knew it, I was shooting up four or five times a day. I was hooked,” she wrote.