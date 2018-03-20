Teen Mom’s Jade Cline Opens Up About Struggling with Her Mother’s Substance Abuse

Monday night’s episode of MTV’s latest Teen Mom spinoff, Young & Pregnant, featured one young woman struggling with her mother’s substance abuse while also preparing for the birth of her daughter.

Jade Cline, 21, couldn’t contain her suspicions that her mother, Christine, was using drugs again, concerns she shared with her grandmother, Lori.

Preparing to block her mother’s contact with her 6-month-old daughter, Kloie, Cline was shocked to learn that her mother’s drug test was clean after Lori had her tested.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Cline says her relationship with her mother is still tenuous.

“We’re a lot alike, sometimes, so we butt heads kinda often,” says Cline. “There’s days where we really get along, and then there’s other days where we really don’t get along.”

Despite their differences, Cline says she dreams of being able to count on her mother for support while she pursues her education and career opportunities.

“I was just hoping that — with me being young, me going to college and stuff like that — I would be able to rely on my mom to be able to babysit and everything while I was trying to finish school, while Sean was working,” she says of her boyfriend.

On Monday’s episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, Cline reached out to her mother to meet but was left disappointed when her efforts were rebuffed.

“I just want to make sure that me and you can have a better relationship. Right now I feel like you’re not taking care of yourself as good as you should, because you’re just giving up,” she told her mother on the phone.

She continued, “Do something like get a job, do something that gives you purpose, some kind of motivation to make you want to get out of bed in the morning. I’m your daughter and I worry. I want us to be in a good state, a good state with each other, getting along so I can have help because I’m nervous.”

Christine seemed reticent, saying, “Just one thing that you better never do is… we get into [an argument] and you say I can’t see my grandkid.”

“The only reason I would do that is if you were like doing drugs or you were doing stuff that you aren’t supposed to be doing,” Cline said. “That’s the only reason I would say something like that.”

She tells PEOPLE Christine has been present in Kloie’s life, and that she’s grown into the mother she always dreamed of being.

Jade Cline poses while several months pregnant on Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant MTV

“I basically want to be the kind of mom she can always rely on, a mom that’s always there for her and always makes the right decision no matter what,” says Cline. “I’m always making decisions that are for her and have her in mind.”

As for Kloie’s personality, she takes after her mother.

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom Star Javi Marroquin Shares Apology to Ex-Wife Kailyn Lowry for Briana DeJesus Drama

“She’s very happy! She’s a super happy baby, she’s got a really funny personality,” Cline gushes. “I can tell, she kind of reminds me of myself when I was little, kind of goofy, very funny. We wake up in the morning and I go and get her and she’s all smiles, laughing. She’s always, always happy.”

She adds, “I got lucky having a kid that’s so happy all the time. There’s times where she’s upset, she’s teething right now so she can get a little grumpy sometimes but most of the time she’s a very, very happy baby.”

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant airs Mondays (10 p.m. ET) on MTV.