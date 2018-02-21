Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Sues Viacom for $5 Million, Claims She Was Fired for Working in Porn

The battle between Farrah Abraham and Teen Mom isn’t over yet.

After announcing she was “moving on” from the MTV series last month, blasting the show as “hateful” and “horrible,” the reality star is taking legal action, suing parent company Viacom for $5 million.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Abraham claims she was fired because of her decision to work in the adult entertainment industry. The 26-year-old previously released sex tapes with Vivid Entertainment in 2013 and 2014 with porn star James Deen, and since then, she has done adult webcam shows and appearances at strip clubs. She has also endorsed sex toys.

“We respect Farrah’s decision to pursue other endeavors and we wish her the best,” a Viacom spokesperson tells PEOPLE. “Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit.”

In the complaint, Abraham, who is mom to 8-year-old daughter Sophia, alleges Viacom “wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not conform to gender stereotypes.”

Farrah Abraham Rodrigo Varela/Getty

According to Abraham, in October 2017 she was confronted by 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom executive producer Morgan J. Freeman at her Texas home, where she alleges she was “harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed” for her “recent decision to pursue opportunities in the adult entertainment industry.”

Abraham alleges Freeman and his production crew made threats about “ending her career with MTV, sabotaging future deals [she] had in place with MTV, and defaming her.” She claims she “feared for her life” during the confrontation due to Freeman’s “hostile tone, mannerisms, and body language.”

Abraham alleges that shortly after the confrontation, production informed her she was no longer needed for the show.

She claims the harassment from the producers based on their “gender stereotypes of how women should act and appear, unreasonably interfered” with her work performance and psychological well-being.

The reality star is suing for emotional pain, emotional suffering, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life and other damages. She also alleges gender discrimination and a hostile work environment and says she’s still owed money that was guaranteed in her contract.

Last month, the MTV personality made multiple accusations against the network in a scathing Instagram post alongside a Teen Mom OG clip of her speaking with Morgan, who said she was a “problem” to work with.

“Never apologize for being an ambitious, confident, and strong minded women,” she wrote. “As I become the best Farrah I can be, I won’t let a man or network be little me, try to break me, lie about who I am to my core, I’m bullied, surrounded & hurt by all the manipulation, I no longer will allow as a protective mother this vulgar behavior, these crews aren’t trust worthy this ‘MTV family’ is a disgusting gang of power tripping failed producers & executives who have failed.”

In early November, Abraham claimed she had been fired by Viacom for working as an adult entertainer. She later backtracked, clarifying that Viacom’s legal team had not terminated her contract.