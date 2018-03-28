Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Settles Lawsuit with Viacom over Alleged Sex-Shaming for Porn Work

Farrah Abraham has reached a settlement in her lawsuit against Viacom.

The Teen Mom star sued MTV’s parent company for $5 million last month, claiming she was fired because of her decision to work in the adult entertainment industry. On Tuesday, Abraham’s lawyer filed a notice of voluntary dismissal of the suit, according to Texas court documents obtained by The Blast.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

In the documents, Abraham confirms that the parties “amicably settled” the matter, though no terms of the settlement were released. The dismissal was filed with prejudice, which means the case cannot be brought back to court.

Farrah Abraham Rodrigo Varela/Getty

In the original complaint, Abraham, who is mom to 8-year-old daughter Sophia, alleged Viacom “wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not conform to gender stereotypes.” The 26-year-old previously released sex tapes with Vivid Entertainment in 2013 and 2014 with porn star James Deen, and since then, she has done adult webcam shows and appearances at strip clubs, as well as sex toy endorsements.

“We respect Farrah’s decision to pursue other endeavors and we wish her the best,” a Viacom spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time. “Regarding her suit, the claims are without merit.”

RELATED: Was Farrah Abraham Replaced by Mackenzie McKee on Teen Mom OG?

In the complaint, Abraham claimed that in October 2017 she was confronted by 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom executive producer Morgan J. Freeman at her Texas home, where she alleges she was “harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed” for her “recent decision to pursue opportunities in the adult entertainment industry.”

According to Abraham, shortly after the confrontation, production informed her she was no longer needed for the show.

She sued for emotional pain, emotional suffering, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life and other damages.

The suit came months after Abraham claimed she had been fired by Viacom in early November for working as an adult entertainer. She later backtracked, clarifying that Viacom’s legal team had not terminated her contract.