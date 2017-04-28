Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Won't Attend Amber Portwood's Wedding: 'I Do Not Want to Be Around Criminals Anymore'

No plus-one necessary!

PEOPLE Now caught up with Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham to dish on her drama with costar Amber Portwood, which came to a head during the MTV show’s reunion last December, when Portwood — in an attempt to defend her fiancé Matt Baier — took a swing at Abraham.

Prior to the blowout, Portwood, 26, had announced that all of her costars would be invited to her wedding, but Abraham, 25, maintains that even if she were invited, she wouldn’t attend.

“No, I would not,” said Abraham, who is set to star in WE tv’s upcoming Family Edition season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. “That’s not anything I want to be a part of. I do not want to be around criminals anymore.” (Portwood previously served out a prison sentence in 2012 and 2013 after a drug possession conviction in tandem with a parole violation following domestic-violence charges, and Baier has previously spent time in jail for marijuana possession, among other run-ins with the law.)

Meanwhile, Portwood and costar Catelynn Lowell-Baltierra previously told PEOPLE Now that they think there’s a lot of “sadness and trauma” in Abraham’s life — something Abraham dismissed.

“I think those two that say I need help really don’t understand my life,” she said. “I think some of my cast members I work with on Teen Mom are severely depressed. I’ve already been through depression, anger, all those things. I have received a lot of help. I continue doing positive therapy just because I’m running companies now, so I know exactly what I need and I don’t need anybody else letting me know what I need.”

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Mom OG‘s Catelynn & Amber Slam Costar Farrah

At the end of the day, Abraham says she’s keeping her distance from her costars.

“I wish them all the best, I just don’t share my stage anymore,” she said. “I don’t welcome negativity or any of that drama.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV, and Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition premieres Friday at 9 p.m. E.T. on WE tv.