Things don’t seem to be getting any better between Farrah Abraham and her mother Debra Danielsen.

On Monday evening’s episode of Teen Mom OG, the MTV star, 26, called her mother to inquire about certain guests who had been invited to her upcoming nuptials.

Danielsen, who has spent several episodes attempting to convince her daughter to attend her wedding, seemed taken aback when Abraham asked her on FaceTime why she’d invited Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband, Courtland Rogers, to her wedding.

“I was just wondering what’s going on with you inviting someone who Jenelle has been married to, who has been a habitual criminal, unsafe for kids and you’re having that around your grandkids basically,” Abraham said.

Danielsen immediately responded, saying, “Well, first of all, Farrah, God sees all of us the same way and if somebody has changed their life and if somebody is a good person, then nobody can judge or condemn anybody.”

Despite her mother’s explanation, Abraham didn’t seem inclined to accept the answer.

“You know what, mom, I’m not even a f—— criminal and I’ve changed my life probably more than anybody I’ve seen changes theirs. But still, criminals condemn me every day and act like they’re more of your best friend than I’ve ever seen,” Abraham said.

Farrah Abraham MTV

She continued, “I’ve just seen such fake behavior that I think that’s what criminals are good at: faking behavior and then showing up at your wedding.”

Danielsen said, “Anybody who has to call other people criminals are nothing but afraid of facing reality.”

“Mom, did you know that they’re warning you and protecting you because they’ve had some horrific experiences?” Abraham said, referring to Evans letting her know about her past with Rogers.

“This is a safe zone and it’s gonna be safe,” Danielsen said, referring to her wedding to Dr. David Merz.

“You think you can overtalk me so you can overtalk yourself,” Abraham said, quickly ending the conversation with, “So mom, why don’t you shut up so you can unconfuse your brain?”

Rogers took to Twitter during the airing of Monday night’s episode, writing, “P.S. when did u ever meet me in person?How the HELL do u know who I am or have ANYYY RIGHT to say ANYTHING about me? I can hear it now ‘he’s just tryin to stay relevant’ ur blind! ur mom HAS BEEN a FRIEND OF MINE FOR THE LONGEST! LET HER LIVE HER LIFE #UnlikeHowURunurkids.”

No it was a long story about coming friends w/Deb! crazy how people can b brought in someones life like the way she was brought into mine & she has been there & stayed in touch checkin in on me like a mom for a few years now! NEVER ANYTHING CRAZY! Just a mothers love and advice👍 — Courtland Rogers (@est4life910) February 13, 2018

That’s all Deb and i’s relationship is and all it ever has been but she is a AWESOME SOUL and somehow we got brought into each other’s lives thru a Facebook teen mom page that followed both of us or something I don’t honestly remember the exact way maybe she would let u kno tho — Courtland Rogers (@est4life910) February 13, 2018

He continued to describe his relationship with Danielsen, saying they met through a Teen Mom Facebook page and adding that she had “saved me many times with grateful words of encouragement.”

She has saved me many times with grateful words of encouragement she has never lost faith in me!That’s somethin I wish ever1 in the world was able to do that’s what it’s really all about in life It’s NOT ABOUT JUDGIN A BOOK BY ITS COVER I MEAN IN THAT CASE WHAT WOULD I THINK OF U — Courtland Rogers (@est4life910) February 13, 2018

I wish every1 could realize that lifes short! U honestly NEVER KNO IN TODAYS world what U got until it’s gone!Worry about your OWN LIFE&NOT any1 else’s! NOBODY has the right to judge a man by the fictional life in which over the years social media has created of the person im not — Courtland Rogers (@est4life910) February 13, 2018

“I wish every1 could realize that lifes short! U honestly NEVER KNO IN TODAYS world what U got until it’s gone!Worry about your OWN LIFE&NOT any1 else’s! NOBODY has the right to judge a man by the fictional life in which over the years social media has created of the person im not,” he wrote.

Evans discussed Rogers in her book, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, where she claimed she learned she was pregnant with his baby but decided to have an abortion.

“I know people judge me harshly for my choice,” Evans wrote in her book. “If you are hoping for a long, detailed description of what I was going through at the time of my decision, I hate to disappoint you. I have talked about it enough. I did what was best for my body at that time, and I have moved on from it.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.