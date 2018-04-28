Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Shares Ultrasound of Her Unborn Baby: 'Look At Those Little Feet'

Teen Mom 2‘s Chelsea Houska is already sharing photos of her baby girl – and her daughter is not even born yet.

On Friday, the reality star posted an ultrasound picture of her and husband, Cole DeBoer’s unborn bundle-of-joy on Instagram.

“Look at those little feet,” Houska, 26, captioned the snap along with a crying emoji. “Pretty girl,” she added with a heart.

Deboer also shared the ultrasound on his social media, writing: “Sweet baby Jesus!! My sweet little angel.”

Chelsea Houska/Instagram

Last month, the soon-to-be mama of three proudly showed off her growing baby bump.

“Oh hey little baby girl 🎀 don’t mind the headband, I’m in the process of doing my make up 🙃,” Houska captioned a photo of herself cradling her belly in an all-black outfit.

In March, the couple announced on both of their Instagram accounts that they were expecting their second child together.

“….GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited! 🎀,” Houska wrote along with a photo of an ultrasound framed and decorated with a black and white checkered bow and the words, “It’s a Girl.”

The couple welcomed their son, Watson Cole, in January 2017. Chelsea also has 8-year-old daughter Aubree Lind from a previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

During an episode of Teen Mom 2 back in August, Houska opened up about having “baby fever” following the birth of their baby boy, Cole.

“Doesn’t this give you baby fever? Doesn’t it?” she asked DeBoer as she watched their son wiggling on a blanket.

“Yeah! By next year I was thinking we could probably have three,” he said.

“I’m serious,” replied Houska. “Do you think by next year we’ll have another one?”

“We’re going to have more when mom’s ready to have more,” said DeBoer.