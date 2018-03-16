Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Is Pregnant with Baby No. 3 & She's Revealing the Sex: 'GUESS WHAT!'

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are adding a little one to their growing clan!

The Teen Mom 2 stars announced on both of their Instagram accounts on Thursday that they were expecting their second child together.

The couple welcomed their son, Watson Cole, in January 2017. Chelsea also has 8-year-old daughter Aubree Lind from a previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Chelsea, 26, shared a sweet photo of her ultrasound framed with a black and white checkered bow with the words, “It’s a Girl.”

“….GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited! 🎀,” she wrote in the caption.

Her husband also shared the photo, writing, “This proud dad is getting a new Bow 🏹 and it’s nailed my heart 🎀@chelseahouska.”

Fellow MTV costar Kailyn Lowry, who has three sons, congratulated the Chelsea on Twitter, writing, “Welcome to the moms of 3 club @ChelseaHouska @TM2LeahDawn 🖤🖤🖤,” while adding Leah Messer, who also appears on the show and has three daughters of her own.

After the two welcomed Watson, Chelsea opened up about having “baby fever” during an episode of Teen Mom 2 in August.

“Doesn’t this give you baby fever? Doesn’t it?” she asked her husband as she watched their son wiggling on a blanket.

“Yeah! By next year I was thinking we could probably have three,” Cole said.

“I’m serious,” she said. “Do you think by next year we’ll have another one?”

“We’re going to have more when mom’s ready to have more,” he replied.

When she asked him if he’d want another boy or a girl, Cole was quick to say, “I definitely want another boy, but if it was two boys it’d be trouble!”

While spending time with a friend, Houska admitted she was ready for more children.

“We have baby fever already,” she said. “I just want so many baby Coles. I think it’d just be fun to have so many babies closer together.”

“Aubree … it was seven years before we had another kid,” she continued, speaking about the age gap between her daughter and her son. “We need to just be patient, but I can’t help it.”