Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Reunite with Their Daughter Who They Gave Up for Adoption

Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra and her husband Tyler waited two years for another reunion with their daughter.

The Teen Mom stars, both 25, shared their excitement on social media the weekend about going to see their first child, Carly, for the first time in two years. The couple placed Carly up for adoption, a bittersweet decision they documented on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2009.

The pair welcomed their second child, Novalee Reign, on New Year’s Day in 2015, and tied the knot at Castle Farms in Charlevoix, Michigan, eight months later in August of that same year.

“Sooo I get to see Carly this Aug!!!” Catelynn revealed on Twitter earlier this month. “We are so excited and I cannot wait for nova to see her again!!!”

On Saturday, Tyler shared a shot of Novalee strapped up in her car seat on her way to see her biological sister.

“Going to see Carly!!!” he captioned the pic.

Catelynn also gave an update after the reunion, writing on Twitter, “Today was awesome.. seeing my two Little’s play and have fun all I know is she is beautiful, smart, sassy, and TALL!!”

On our way to see Carly!!! Can't wait to watch this cutie play with her birth sister 😍😬😊 #OpenAdoption #Blessed A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

Sooo I get to see Carly this Aug!!! We are so excited and I cannot wait for nova to see her again!!! #blessed #Adoption — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) August 11, 2017

Today is the day! After 2 years we finally get to see Carly in just a couple hours 😬😱😍 — Tyler Baltierra (@TylerBaltierra) August 19, 2017

Today was awesome.. seeing my two Little's play and have fun ❤️ all I know is she is beautiful, smart, sassy, and TALL!! #blessed #Adoption — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) August 20, 2017

“Carly ran right to me with a huge smile on her face when I was holding Nova, it was pretty precious,” Tyler responded to a Twitter fan when asked how the sisters reacted when they saw each other.

Tyler also noted that the couple are not allowed to post photos of Carly online.

While planning her nuptials, Catelynn told PEOPLE she was battling severe postpartum depression. But seeing her girls meet for the first time was just what she needed to remedy her panic attacks.

“We went to the beach so we were feeding ducks with bread,” Catelynn says of the easygoing afternoon. “Carly just wanted to hold Nova immediately and be like, ‘Can I feed her? Can I hold her?’ ”

The reality star told PEOPLE that Carly “kept showing Nova to everybody and saying, ‘This is my birth sister.’ It was so cute!”

Said Catelynn, “After that day, I felt perfectly fine again.”

