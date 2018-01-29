Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell Baltierra's Highs and Lows, from Adoption to Postpartum Depression

BREAKING DOWN OVER CARLY

The couple’s concerns about being kept away from Carly mounted in season 7. Catelynn broke down while the two were talking to Dawn after they had made plans to meet Carly’s adoptive parents. “I try not to make it difficult,” she said, tearing up. "I’m willing and trying and offering. And then I get ignored for months and I try. I feel like I get punished because my kid asks questions about me, or she wants to know where she comes from. What [did they] think adoption is? She’s going to do that."