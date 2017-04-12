Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Lowell Baltierra Records Her Daughter Nova Adorably Singing Along to Moana

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra has a singer on her hands!

The Teen Mom OG cast member shared an adorable video of her daughter, Novalee Reign, singing along to the tunes of Moana‘s “How Far I’ll Go” on Instagram Tuesday.

In the sweet video, 2-year-old Nova sits in her car seat and quietly sings the lyrics that she remembers.

“Omg,” Baltierra, 25, captioned the video, and added three heart-eyed emojis. “I’m in love #socute.”

Omg 😍😍😍 I'm in love #socute A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Apr 10, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

Recently, the MTV star received backlash after she made a fake pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

Stopping by PEOPLE Now, Baltierra star opened up about why she tricked fans into thinking she was pregnant with her third child.

“I posted it because … people don’t see what I see on Twitter all the time,” she said. “People kept asking and saying, ‘Oh, she’s pregnant. She’s definitely pregnant.’ If you see the picture that I posted, it’s a fake baby in a uterus picture.”

Proud to announce a new baby Baltierra @tylerbaltierramtv A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Apr 4, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

“I told Amber [Portwood] yesterday, ‘Why would I cover up my own baby in an ultrasound? I just wouldn’t do that,’ ” she continued. “For me, it’s my way of messing with people and be like, ‘Oh, look! You’re all right again!’ And no. You’re really not.”

“Sorry if I offended anybody,” she added. “That’s not what I meant to do at all.”

FROM COINAGE: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Career

Although she and her husband Tyler are not expecting, the couple is hoping it will happen in the future: “To all the people who are freaking out because they want me and Tyler to have more babies, we will one day. … I’m definitely still on birth control.”

Teen Mom OG returns on April 17 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.