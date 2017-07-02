Teen Mom 2 Star Briana DeJesus Gives Birth to Her Second Daughter

Welcome to the world, baby girl!

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has given birth to her second daughter, PEOPLE can confirm. DeJesus welcomed daughter Stella Star on Sunday (July 2), MTV News first reported.

The baby girl will join the family alongside her half-sister, Briana’s first child, Nova.

DeJesus first announced her pregnancy back in January on Snapchat. “Looks like Nova won’t be an only child anymore. Super excited for July,” she captioned photos on her Story.

Just a few weeks ago, Briana updated her Instagram with an ultrasound picture of her newest child. “My lil Dominican bae is 6lbs, healthy & hairy (lol) few more weeks well actually she can come any day now,” DeJesus wrote.

My lil Dominican bae A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on Jun 12, 2017 at 10:58am PDT

“We are ready for you,” she added with a heart emoji.

DeJesus was first introduced to viewers on 16 and Pregnant and then on Teen Mom 3 as she waited expectantly for daughter Nova and navigated a tricky relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Devoin Austin.

DeJesus would joined the cast of Teen Mom 2 back in March.

Her new daughter is the result of relationship she had with a new boyfriend, a man named Luis, and was “the last thing that I expected to happen,” she said. By the end of the latest teaser for Teen Mom 2, Briana is seen breaking down in tears explaining that “[Luis] been cheating on me this whole time, so I don’t know what I’m gonna do.”

While it looks like Briana will be raising both her children without much help from their fathers, this is nothing new for the Teen Mom veteran. She revealed in the Teen Mom OG After Show that she and her ex Devoin barely talk and that he’s “not the best father he should be to Nova.”

However, despite the challenge, it doesn’t seem to have held back little Nova, who recently graduated pre-school.

My baby did it 😍 can't believe she's getting so big! A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on May 16, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Teen Mom 2 returns July 18 to MTV.