History is repeating itself.

Teen Mom 2‘s new star Briana DeJesus revealed on Monday night’s season 8 premiere episode that she wasn’t as careful as she could have been when dating her new baby’s father, Luis.

While at Legoland with her 5-year-old daughter Nova and her sister Brittany, DeJesus reveals she wasn’t on birth control when she met her new baby’s father.

“I should have been on birth control, that’s for sure,” she said. “I didn’t think I would end up getting pregnant again, so I didn’t bother getting on birth control.”

“You didn’t think you’d be getting pregnant at 16 either,” Brittany said, referencing how DeJesus first became pregnant with Nova.

DeJesus later told Luis, 31, that she appreciated how supportive he had been, especially consider their whirlwind relationship began on a wild night out.

“This pregnancy was the last thing I expected to happen,” she admitted, before referencing other people’s reaction to their pregnancy story. “Like, ‘What? You guys met at the club and then what? She’s pregnant, what?’ ”

“Not even a month later?” Luis added.

“When I first found out, I was more like, ‘Well we don’t really know each other so maybe it’s best if we do get an abortion,’ ” DeJesus continued. “But, you were very supportive.”

Luis also has an 8-year-old child from a previous relationship.

Despite seeming calm and happy with how her relationship with Luis was progressing, from ultrasound appointments to looking for an apartment to move in together, DeJesus received concerning news from her friend Shirley later in the episode.

Shirley revealed to DeJesus that one of her friends had asked about the Teen Mom star, probing into questions about her pregnancy and relationship with Luis.

“My cousin told me she was sleeping with [him],” Shirley told DeJesus about Luis’ alleged fidelity.

DeJesus reacted calmly, saying, “I don’t want to overthink it because it could be nothing, but it’s suspect.”

“I’m pregnant and you’re doing something with this girl,” she continued. “Lu and I have been great, working it out, making plans, trying to find a place to live.”

“Here’s the thing, was it before or after you got pregnant?” Shirley said.

DeJesus quickly found a way to contact the girl Luis allegedly slept with, texting her about her connection to him and waiting for a response.

“That’s why I want to ask her, ‘When was the last time you two did anything?’ ” DeJesus said.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.