Teen Mom's 10 Biggest Bombshells & Most Dramatic Moments
Drug addictions, depression, arrests and deaths: These are the most shocking moments from MTV’s Teen Mom
Maci Bookout Opens Up About Ex Ryan Edwards' Addiction Issues
On season 6 of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout opened up about her ex Ryan Edwards’ struggles with substance abuse and how worried she was about the potential outcome. "I'm just sick of cleaning up his mess," she said tearfully. "I get tired of dealing with the s---. I talk to [my husband] Taylor [McKinney] about it, like, 'I wonder if today’s going to be the day that Ryan does something that he can’t come back from?'"
Kailyn Lowry Unveils the Identity of Her Third Child's Father
Months after announcing in a blog post that she was pregnant with baby No. 3, the Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed Chris Lopez was the father after rumors of his involvement circulated in the tabloids. She responded in a tweet, writing, “Ancestry DNA & yeah he is… stop with the headlines already.” Lowry is already mother to son Isaac Elliot, 7, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln Marshall, 3, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.
Catelynn Lowell Baltierra Checks In to Rehab for Postpartum Depression
After struggling with postpartum depression, TMOG's Catelynnn Lowell Baltierra entered rehab for mental health issues in March 2016. She told MTV News in a statement that she was “seeking help for myself and my family.” Baltierra has been open about her struggles with depression, which were first chronicled in 16 and Pregnant with the birth of her first daughter, Carly, whom she and husband Tyler placed for adoption. She and Tyler share a second daughter, Novalee Reign, 2.
Jenelle Evans' Reality Roller Coaster
Jenelle Evans is the Teen Mom who has arguably struggled the most. The TM2 star was previously arrested for alleged domestic violence against a former partner, as well as alleged drug possession and violating parole. She has also faced a long-fought custody battle with her mom Barbara Evans over her 7-year-old, firstborn child, Jace. The two recently reached a happy custodial schedule that will grant Jenelle more time with him.
Farrah Abraham Releases a Sex Tape
Farrah Abraham was heavily criticized for venturing into porn with Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom, which was released in 2013. At first, Farrah claimed that the video, which costarred adult performer James Deen, was a private “sex tape” meant for personal use that had been “leaked.” The TMOG lightning rod explained the circumstances in a dramatic interview with Dr. Phil McGraw. The sequel Farrah 2: Backdoor and More, which included unused footage from the first film, was released in 2014.
Valerie Fairman Overdoses at 23
In one of the saddest incidents to occur in 16 and Pregnant history, season 2 cast member Valerie Fairman overdosed in 2016 at the age of 23. Before Fairman was found unresponsive inside a locked bathroom at a friend’s house, her struggles with substance abuse were well-documented on the show, which showed her welcoming daughter Nevaeh Lynn, now 7.
Leah Messer's Descent into Prescription Drug Addiction
Leah Messer’s struggles with prescription drug addiction became a major plot point on Teen Mom 2, especially when it came to custody of her twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah. Allegations that Messer was addicted to pain medication arose during a custody battle with ex Corey Simms. She claimed that after giving birth to her third daughter Adalynn in 2013, she was prescribed medication to deal with back pain. Messer entered drug rehab in 2015.
Amber Portwood Chooses Jail over Rehab
Amber Portwood’s drastic decision in June 2012 to choose a five-year prison sentence over a court-mandated rehab program shocked Teen Mom OG fans. Portwood, who struggled with drug abuse, told PEOPLE after her release that the "only thing I could see happening to me if I [hadn’t gone] to prison is I would have died. I would have overdosed. When you’re an addict you know what your bottom is." She made the choice to get sober for herself and daughter Leah, now 8.
Chelsea Houska's Ex Adam Lind's Run-Ins with the Law
Chelsea Houska’s ex Adam Lind was arrested in 2012 for driving under the influence and driving without a license. In 2014, he was arrested again for domestic stalking charges for allegedly assaulting an ex-girlfriend. Lind and Houska share 7-year-old daughter Aubree. He has another daughter from a different relationship. Houska married Cole DeBoer in October 2016, and they welcomed son Watson Cole in January 2017.
Ryan Edwards Drives While Under the Influence
An elopement and strange behavior sum up Ryan Edwards’ final moments on the season 6 finale of Teen Mom OG. Ryan drove himself and soon-to-be-wife Mackenzie Standifer to their wedding ceremony, yet raised suspicions that he was driving under the influence. Standifer was forced to tap him awake several times, and, at one point, took hold of the wheel so they wouldn’t veer off the road. She accused him of taking Xanax, which he denied. After their wedding, he entered rehab.
