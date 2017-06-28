Maci Bookout Opens Up About Ex Ryan Edwards' Addiction Issues

On season 6 of Teen Mom OG, Maci Bookout opened up about her ex Ryan Edwards’ struggles with substance abuse and how worried she was about the potential outcome. "I'm just sick of cleaning up his mess," she said tearfully. "I get tired of dealing with the s---. I talk to [my husband] Taylor [McKinney] about it, like, 'I wonder if today’s going to be the day that Ryan does something that he can’t come back from?'"