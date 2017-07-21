Amber Portwood has officially (and literally) sent sometime fiancé Matt Baier packing.

The Teen Mom OG star opened up about her tumultuous relationship with Baier — with whom she recently joined the Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars — Family Edition cast — on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s podcast, This Life #YouLive, telling the TMOG reunion host she and Baier haven’t cut off communication but aren’t exactly in peace talks.

“We are talking, but we’re not talking in a sense that we’re going to get back together,” Portwood stated. “We argue too much.”

The rift, which dates back to an incident when Baier, a recovering addict, offered Portwood’s costar Catelynn Lowell Baltiera a Xanaxhas even affected their living situation.

“We are not living together. We haven’t lived together in now almost two months,” Portwood told Pinsky. “I broke up with him before we went on Family Boot Camp.”

Baier and Portwood share a history of breakups, but Portwood is trying to look at the bigger picture this time, saying, “I personally am just trying to better myself … [after] I just kind of lost myself, my independence as a woman [and] as a person because I was too focused on Matt.”

Although she didn’t take the possibility of a reunion off the table, Portwood shared, “I’m trying to find me first before I even thinking about getting in another relationship with Matt.”

FROM PEN: Inside Story: How the Pressures of Fame Impacted Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s Marriage

However, Portwood continued, that doesn’t mean their emotional connection is totally severed. “We still talk, of course, because love doesn’t just shut off like that. That’s not how it works. I just want him to be happy,” she said.

Portwood also might be ready to forgive when it comes to Baier’s debts to her: “I’m not trying to go after him for anything, because I just want everything to be cordial and done, if that’s the way it’s going to be … I’d like to have my money back, but I’m good.”

For now, she’s looking ahead instead of dwelling on the past: “I’m doing good myself,” she told Pinsky, “and that’s all that really matters.”