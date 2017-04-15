Amber Portwood may be getting married, but she’s facing some serious doubts about her decision in the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.

In a new supertease, the 26-year-old tries on wedding dresses in preparation for her big day with fiancé Matt Baier, but seems overwhelmed.

“Alright, I’m ready to get out of this,” she says with tears in her eyes. “Get me out of this!”

Later, Portwood admits that even though marriage is supposed to be full of love, the emotion was not enough to save her previous marriage.

“You can love each other and want to be with each other for the rest of your life, and still not trust each other,” she admits.

The mother of one also reveals she is scared of her upcoming nuptials with Baier when he announces they’d found their wedding venue.

It’s been a roller coaster ride for Portwood, who put their wedding on hold in August, after their relationship took a hit when she found out about Baier’s past mistakes. Reports surfaced that he allegedly failed to pay child support for several secret biological children with multiple women.

Since then, things have mended between the couple, with Portwood telling PEOPLE in March that Baier was “completely into it.”

“He is writing down the guest list and we already have 200 people on it, I don’t even know 50 of them! Every single Teen Mom [star] will be invited. Every single one from Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG,” she said.

“I don’t know if I feel frantic or anything,” Portwood adds. “I’m kind of scared — not for any particular reason — just the fact that I’m getting married. We are on time and we pretty much know exactly what we want to do. We’re just trying to stay level-headed, because there’s a lot going on right now.”

Her fellow Teen Mom OG costars are also facing their fair share of drama. After seeking therapy for postpartum depression, Catelynn Baltierra is plagued by insecurities in her marriage to Tyler, and Maci Bookout deals with Ryan proposing to his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, it seems as though Tyler’s dad, Butch, may be relapsing into his old drug habits, while all of the moms try to let go of their issues during a trip to Puerto Rico. Audiences will also see Farrah Abraham return.

Teen Mom OG returns April 17 on MTV.