Amber Portwood is relaxing with her two (soon to be three!) favorite people.

The Teen Mom OG star, 27, shared a photo of herself with boyfriend Andrew Glennon and 8-year-old daughter Leah.

Portwood, who is expecting a baby boy with Glennon, smiled as she was flanked by her two loves, with one hand cradling her belly.

“Love my little family🤗💖🤰,” she wrote in the caption, including a pregnant emoji.

The mother of one recently introduced Glennon to her daughter and her father, Gary Shirley, on the MTV hit series. While the meeting was brief, Shirley and his wife, Kristina, revealed later in the episode that Leah was aware that something was going on between Portwood and Glennon despite being told he was her “friend.”

“Right after they left, Leah looks at me and asks, ‘Who was he?’ and I said, ‘Mommy’s friend.’ And she said, ‘No, really, who is he?'” Kristina told Shirley.

He acknowledged that keeping news of Portwood’s romance from his daughter wouldn’t last forever. “She’s not stupid. I just don’t want to deal with any problems, I’m too old for that s—. I just want [Amber] to be happy,” he said.

In last week’s episode, Portwood revealed to MTV producers and her family that she was expecting her first child with the cinematographer, who she met while on the set of Marriage Boot Camp.

Dia, an executive producer on the show, asked Portwood and Glennon if they were surprised about the pregnancy.

“I don’t think it was a surprise, we weren’t surprised, no,” Portwood said.

“Were you not using birth control?” Dia asked. Portwood shook her head in negative.

Dia laughed and said, “It’s amazing, those two things go hand-in-hand!”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.