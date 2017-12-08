Amber Portwood will welcome a son into her growing family!

The Teen Mom OG star, who is pregnant with her second child and first with cinematographer boyfriend Andrew Glennon, revealed on social media Friday that baby no. 2 will be a boy.

“Little baby Glennon is on his way,” she wrote, captioning an image of a Christmas ornament with the inscription “It’s A Boy!” written on it.

Portwood, 27, and Glennon reportedly met while Portwood was filming Marriage Boot Camp with her ex-fiancé Matt Baier. Their baby will join Portwood’s 8-year-old daughter Leah, whom she had with ex Gary Shirley.

It’s been a tough road for Portwood in recent years as her mental health battles have left her questioning her ability to carry another child.

During season 6 of the MTV reality series, Portwood got emotional while revealing the reality of her re-diagnosis for borderline personality and bipolar disorder and the effects it could have on a pregnancy.

Portwood told a MTV producer that having children with Baier had crossed her mind, but it wouldn’t be possible. “I just got re-diagnosed for borderline personality and bipolar disorder, and I’ve been taking three medications now that I need to take for the rest of my life,” she said. “I can’t, I can’t get pregnant on this medication.”

She clarified, saying she could conceive and carry children but her medications “would mess up the fetus.” “If I do not have medication, I will not be normal,” she said. “I would have … crazy mood swings.”

Amber Portwood

Portwood and Baier broke up while filming Marriage Boot Camp earlier this summer following three years together. In May, a source told PEOPLE that their planned fall wedding was off.

They hit a rough patch last August when reports surfaced that Baier was facing legal trouble for failing to paying child support to multiple other women for several secret biological children.

Baier is now married to girlfriend Jennifer Kathleen Conlon, whom he wed in Las Vegas in late November.