Amber Portwood is taking it one day at a time.

The Teen Mom OG star revealed on Monday’s episode that she has made the conscious choice to not have children following a re-diagnosis for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder.

During the episode, the 26-year-old helped her ex, Gary Shirley, plan their daughter Leah’s eighth birthday party, making it the first time they celebrated it together since they split in 2013.

During the festivities, Shirley asked Portwood if babies were in her future with fiancé Matt Baier, saying Leah “can have a little sister or brother.”

Portwood looked uncomfortable and told him “I can’t,” while Baier stayed silent.

“Why?” Shirley asked her — but neither Portwood or Baier responded.

Back at their house, Portwood and Baier told an MTV producer that having children together had crossed their minds, but that it won’t ever happen.

“I just got re-diagnosed for Borderline Personality and Bipolar Disorder, and I’ve been taking three medications now that I need to take for the rest of my life,” Portwood said. “I can’t, I can’t get pregnant on this medication.”

She further clarified, and explained, “I can get pregnant, but it would mess up the fetus. If I do not have medication, I will not be normal. I would have … crazy mood swings.”

“She had a breakdown, a serious, emotional breakdown over this,” Baier revealed.

WATCH: ‘Teen Mom’s’ Amber Portwood & Catelynn Lowell Baltierra Open Up About Their Battle With Mental Health

Portwood, while sitting on the floor and looking resigned, added, “So, we just keep moving forward with our heads high like we do.”

It’s been a roller coaster ride for Portwood and Baier, who put their wedding on hold in August, after their relationship took a hit when she found out about her fiancé’s past mistakes. Reports surfaced that he allegedly failed to pay child support for several secret biological children with multiple women.

Since then, things have mended between the couple, with Portwood telling PEOPLE in March that Baier was “completely into it.”

“He is writing down the guest list and we already have 200 people on it, I don’t even know 50 of them! Every single Teen Mom [star] will be invited. Every single one from Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG,” she said.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.