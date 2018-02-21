Pregnant Teen Mom Star Amber Portwood Cradles Her Growing Baby Bump Ahead of Doctor's Visit

Pregnant Amber Portwood is looking forward to introducing the world to her baby boy!

The Teen Mom OG star, who is expecting a son — whom she hinted will be named James — with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, showcased her growing baby bump in a sweet new photo this week.

Ahead of her checkup at the doctor’s office, the expectant mama snapped a photo of herself sporting a fitted blue T-shirt while cradling her tummy.

“Heading to my doctor for a check up! Can’t wait to share my little bundle of joy with you all🤗” wrote Portwood, 27. “Sending love always💖.”

On a recent episode of the MTV reality series, Portwood, who shares 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley, went in for an ultrasound with Glennon and her mother Tonya Portwood.

“Is your little girl excited about having a baby?” her doctor asked while attempting to get a good view of the fetus.

“Yeah, she said she wanted a little baby brother,” Portwood said of Leah.

After several moments of trying to see whether she was carrying a boy or a girl, Portwood was asked to bend her knee in an attempt to shift her baby into a better position to find out the sex.

It seemed to work as her doctor declared, “That is for sure a boy.”

Portwood gasped and clapped her hands, while Glennon wiped tears from his eyes.

“That is a boy, a very little stubborn baby boy. Super stubborn,” the doctor continued, referring to the multiple attempts of shifting the baby in position to get a clear view of the sex.

Glennon said, “[He] gets it from his mom. I have three sisters, so I thought it would be a girl for some reason. But this is great, this is fantastic.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.