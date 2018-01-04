Teen Mom 3 Star Mackenzie McKee Reveals Her Mother Was Diagnosed with Brain Cancer

A former Teen Mom star is facing a difficult diagnosis for her mother.

Mackenzie McKee, who starred in MTV’s 2013 show Teen Mom 3, revealed on Twitter Tuesday that her mother was diagnosed with brain cancer. The former reality star asked her fans to pray for her mother, Angie Douthit, after their family found out the news.

“All prayer warriors. Please pray for my mom. What we thought was bronchitis turned out to be 3 masses on her brain, 1 large one in her,” McKee tweeted.

McKee continued tweeting about her mother’s health, writing, “Lungs and multiple blood clots. We are in shock and devastated. She has brain surgery tomorrow. I’m sick. I’m so sick and want to wake up.”

“From this nightmare,” she concluded.

On Wednesday, McKee shared a photo of her mother, a schoolteacher, sitting up in her hospital bed. “This is my mom threatening the doctors that she will call #TheGoodDoctor,” McKee tweeted.

The former reality star’s family has set up a GoFundMe page for Douthit, writing that the masses “cover almost the entire brain.”

“It started in her lungs with several masses and spread to her brain,” the page reads. “Angie also has numerous blood clots throughout her body. Today Angie underwent brain surgery to see how far the cancer spread.”

“She will be starting radiation and chemotherapy,” it continued. “Angie has always been the healthiest person. Always eating everything organic. Doesn’t smoke and never did, doesn’t drink and she runs marathons and works out 2-3 times a day. Cancer does not run in the family. So this has come as a complete shock to the family.”

McKee shared a collage of her mother on Instagram, writing, “The most amazing woman I know. She taught me everything I know. She is the only reason I am the woman I am today. I love you Mom. I’m devastated, I’m angry, I’m shook.m, I can’t breath. You are everything. Please pray @angiedouthit.”