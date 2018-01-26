Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry & Javi Marroquin Reveal Why They Won't Ever Get Back Together

Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin won’t ever get back together — and they’re revealing exactly why.

The formerly married couple reunited on Lowry’s podcast with Lindsie Chrisley, Coffee Convos, for an episode posted Thursday. Lowry, 25, invited her ex-husband on the show to talk about their relationship as they co-parent their 4-year-old son, Lincoln.

“I just think that there is a lot of history between us that neither one of us will ever let go,” Marroquin said. “Even if we were to try it again in the future, it wouldn’t work because I know the type of person I am and the type of person she is. We argue. It just wouldn’t happen.”

He added that getting back together with Lowry “wouldn’t be healthy.”

The mother of two — she shares 8-year-old son Isaac Rivera with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and 5-month-old son Lux Russell with longtime friend Chris Lopez — agreed, saying, “I couldn’t have said it better. I don’t think we could get back together.”

Marroquin also confirmed that he and fellow Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus had split, but hinted at the two of them trying to make amends.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but there is a lot we have to discuss and talk about before we make any other decisions,” he shared.

As for the tension between DeJesus and Lowry, Marroquin said he is “trying to learn from my mistakes and not repeat those mistakes moving forward. I’m not gonna mix that.”

Despite confirming that his relationship with DeJesus was over, Marroquin said he hoped the trio could all get along if they did reunite.

Lowry, on the other hand, thought differently: “It would never happen. We would never get along. You allowed her to disrespect me to my face, also on camera, also in text messages.”

She continued, “When I said what I had to say in a nice way, you defended her and not me. We raise a son together, you don’t raise a son with her.”

