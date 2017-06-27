How Will Briana DeJesus — and Her Unexpected Pregnancy with a Cheating Boyfriend — Shake Up Teen Mom 2?

Four new babies, cheating allegations and one surprise proposal will be featured on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

MTV is promising the “biggest season of Teen Mom 2” yet when it returns next month with veteran cast members Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska and Leah Calvert.

In a new trailer released by the network on Tuesday, viewers see a pregnant Evans get a surprise proposal from now-fiancé David Eason.

Meanwhile, Lowry and Houska also reveal the exciting news that they also have little buns in the oven.

But while it’s a happy season of life for the returning moms, including Calvert — she tells her daughters that she’s returned to school — it’s a tough season for new Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus, who is pregnant with her second child.

“This pregnancy was the last thing that I expected to happen,” DeJesus says in the promo.

And for DeJesus, who is already shocked to learn that she has a second child on the way (due in July), she learns the heartbreaking news that the father of her baby has been unfaithful to her.

“He’s been cheating on me this whole time,” she tearfully reveals about Luis. “So I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

During the Teen Mom OG after show earlier this month, DeJesus, whose story with daughter Nova was documented in the first and only season of Teen Mom 3 in 2013, revealed that she found out she was pregnant at the six-month mark.

“It’s been a rough time for me,” she said. “I found out when I was six months pregnant. It’s still tough. I’m going through it right now. Pretty much repeating my past, like I said I wouldn’t, and it’s happening all over again.”

A new season of Teen Mom 2 premieres Monday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.