Jenelle Evans‘ mother is worried she’s going to miss out on a milestone moment for the Teen Mom 2 star.

Barbara Evans tells PEOPLE she has been left off the guest list for her daughter’s upcoming wedding to fiancé David Eason.

“She’s been saying she’s having her wedding, running around with her family of friends, but you know what she says? ‘My mother Barbara is not invited,’ ” the 64-year-old says. “She’s not inviting me to her own wedding. It’s very painful.”

Barbara, who shares custody of her grandson Jace with Jenelle, says the reality star has also opted not to invite her older siblings, Ashleigh and Colin.

“I’m just hurt with Jenelle …. She just excludes us out of her life,” claims Barbara, who says she last spoke to Jenelle, 25, three weeks ago in preparation for Jace’s 8th birthday party. “Jenelle is Jenelle. She’s all about Jenelle.”

Evans announced she and Eason had become engaged in February, caption an Instagram post: “We’ve decided on forever! #PerfectTiming.” Then, in July, they announced sent out an Instagram “Save the Date” for the Sept. 23 ceremony.

When the MTV star recently went wedding dress shopping, her mother was noticeably absent from social media.

The fiancés share daughter Ensley Jolie, 7 months, and Jenelle is also mother to son Kaiser, 3, with former fiancé Nathan Griffith.

